Disney Christmas Parade: Fans Delighted by Same-Sex Couple Segment, Share Awkward Moments With Family

The Disney Christmas Parade has become an annual tradition, airing each Christmas morning on ABC, with families around the country tuning in to kick off their Christmas Day. This year, many viewers were pleased to see the special profile a same sex couple, sharing the story of two men who had adopted six children.

Rob Anderson-McLean and Steve Anderson-McLean have been together for over 10 years, and together they have adopted six biological brothers and sisters. The family was gifted with a Disney Cruise, and people were happy the Anderson-McLeans were recognized for their generosity.

“Disney Parade special featuring the 2 dads and their 6 adopted children was a tearjerker,” one viewer shared. Another tweeted, “The Disney Christmas parade special promoting gay marriage and adoption and I’m so happy.”

“Wow. ABC just did a great story during their Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade this morning on 2 gay dads who adopted 6 siblings from foster care, and Disney surprised them with a Disney cruise,” another tweet read. “It was really well done, and tearjerking.”

“The Disney Christmas Parade is on and two gay dads adopted an entire family of kids and Disney sent them on a cruise and I’m sitting here balling out of control over it,” a fourth viewer shared. A fifth tweeted, “Bravo @DisneyParks for featuring a gay couple during your parade who have adopted the most wonderful children.”

“Watching the story of a gay couple during the Disney parade,” someone else wrote, adding that they were “Also watching my parents squirm in their seats.”

This year’s parade featured performances by Sting, singing “Soul Cake,” Shaggy, performing his original song “Christmas With Friends,” Pentatonix singing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” Ingrid Michaelson and Grace VanderWaal teaming up for “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Portugal. The Man performing “White Christmas” and “Feel it Still,” Ally Brooke singing “Christmas Through Your Eyes” and the cast of the Disney+ original show High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, who sang a medley. Some of the performances were filmed at Walt Disney World Resort and others were at Disneyland Resort.

The parade, which was recorded earlier this year, was hosted by former Glee star Matthew Morrison, Spice Girls member Emma Bunton and TV host Jesse Palmer. The group was joined by two co-hosts, black-ish star Marsai Martin and JD McCrary, who voiced young Simba in this year’s live-action film The Lion King.

Photo Credit: Getty / Image Group LA