Disney Channel Viewers Spot Broadcast Error

A recent broadcast error didn’t go unnoticed by Disney Channel viewers. Fans tuning in for the Friday, Dec. 13 broadcasts of Bluey and Big City Greens were quick to pick up on a humorous error in the Disney Channel banner at the bottom of the screen, some joking that the beloved channel should even create a new show centered around the mishap.

The technical mistake was first noticed during an airing of Bluey, the fan-favorite Australian animated preschool series about a young Blue Heeler puppy and her family. A banner in the bottom left corner of the screen just next to the Disney Channel logo confusingly read, “50 characters max,” with a second line below it reading, “35 characters max.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The error, which was seemingly a template for a banner ad that hadn’t been replaced, was present during a later broadcast of the animated series Big City Greens, during which a second broadcasting error arose. The Disney Channel logo, as well as the banner ad template, appeared to be in a constant loop, briefly disappearing from the screen before immediately reappearing.

Viewers were quick to notice the errors, and didn’t hesitate to share some humorous thoughts on X, where one person joked, “somebody fell asleep at the controls.” Another person put a spin on the iconic Disney Channel ads, writing, “Hi, my name is Max from 35 Characters, and you’re watching the Disney Channel!” A third quipped, “And thus, a meme template is delivered,” as another viewer commented, “Bluey?! Nah, it’s 35 characters MATES!”

The error won’t soon be forgotten, as it was logged on the Disney Channel Broadcast Archives Wiki Channel Errors category, where numerous other broadcast errors have been jotted down for the history books. Prior to the Dec. 13 mishap, A Disney Jr. Bumper played before the airing of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on Nov. 23. Back in July, programming that aired following the Disney Jr. block was with The Naughty Nine screenbug, which had originally been used in November 2023.

The earliest noted errors date back to 2001, though Disney Channel launched nearly two decades earlier in 1983. The channel offers a full slate of children’s programming for preschoolers and children and is currently available in more than 160 countries and in 34 languages.

Despite some recent concerns that the Disney Channel was shutting down, the Walt Disney Co. assured fans that that is not the case. Rather, the channel is leaving two European TV services – Canal+ and Net TV in France and Spain, respectively – in January, USA Today reported.