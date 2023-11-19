Disney Channel Actress Reveals Pregnancy

Disney star Bethan Wright is pregnant. The 27-year-old shared the happy news with fans via Instagram on Tuesday, along with a playful picture she took with her husband, Sean Havens. A star of CBBC's hit series Dixi in 2014, Wright moved abroad seven years ago to start a new life in Las Vegas after achieving fame on the show.

Announcing the news, Wright posed in front of a toilet and pretended to be sick, indicating what was to come in the future. The influencer husband of Wright was beaming, holding up the ultrasound scan to the camera while simultaneously holding Wright's long hair back.

In a joint post on his Instagram account, he captioned the photo as follows: "It is with great excitement that we get to finally announce to everyone that my beautiful wife, Beth, is pregnant with our first baby!! I can't believe that I'm gonna get the honor of being a daddy to a precious little being.

"We've dreamt of these times, and I've dreamt of being a dad so that I could pour every ounce of my love into a gorgeous little soul. And it'll be a bonus to have somebody to laugh at my dad jokes because they don't realize how cheesy they are yet (like everybody else lmao)!

"We can't wait to meet you little one, you don't even know yet how many people are going to love you and treasure you! I promise to be the best daddy I could be, I promise to feed you lots of delicious Italian food, your mummy promises to make you tons of proper British tea and I promise to always make you laugh!! You're already loved BEYOND measure!" Havens and Wright wed in February 2021, when the two were married in a desert setting.

During the show's run, Wright played one of the main characters, Chloe, on CBBC's Dixi from 2014 to 2016. Later on, she left the show in order to take on the role of Danielle Clark in the Disney show The Lodge, starring in the series for two seasons. She appeared alongside Bridgeton actor Luke Newton as well as actress and music star Dove Cameron.

From 2019 to 2020, Wright appeared as a recurring voice talent in another Disney project as Prunella Pug, a recurring character in the Disney Channel cartoon 101 Dalmatian Street. Nowadays, Wright, who has 116k Instagram followers, often shares pictures of her lavish getaways and lifestyle on her pages.