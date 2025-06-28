Disney Channel Alum Returning as Guest Star

A Disney Channel alum is returning to her roots once again.

Selena Gomez has confirmed she will be guest starring in the second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Via Deadline, the “Bluest Flame” singer took to her Instagram Stories on Friday with a photo of her wand from Wizards of Waverly Place and on the set of Season 2 of the revival alongside the caption, “Just feels right.” Gomez serves as executive producer on the Disney series and reprised her role as Alex Russo in the series premiere last year, as well as the Season 1 finale earlier this year. She also shared another photo on her Instagram Stories with her on-screen brother and executive producer David Henrie, who stars in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, with the caption, “We want to do this forever… luv you brudder.”

Selena Gomez Instagram

Also starring Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Maatenko, Taylor Cora, and Mimi Gianopulos, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows Henrie’s Justin Russo as he’s living his mortal life with his wife and two sons until his sister Alex brings him a rebellious teenage wizard in the hopes of him teaching her since she is the one tasked with saving the world.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premiered on Disney Channel and Disney+ in late October, and Disney Channel renewed the series for Season 2 in April. Production began not long after, but with Gomez filming Season 5 of Only Murders in the Building, it was hard to tell if she would be able to fit it into her schedule, along with other projects that he has. However, filming for OMTIB recently wrapped, and it seems like she took the opportunity to return to Wizards.

Disney/Eric McCandless

It’s unknown when Season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will premiere or in what capacity Selena Gomez will be appearing, but fans should be happy knowing that Alex Russo will indeed be returning. As of now, it hasn’t been revealed if any other former WOWP stars will be returning for Season 2. Both David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera reprised their roles as Justin and Alex’s parents, Jerry and Theresa, during the first season. Jake T. Austin, who plays younger brother Max, was not present in the first season, but he was name-dropped on more than one occasion.

More information surrounding the second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place should be announced soon as production continues. For now, the first season is streaming on Disney+ along with all four seasons of Wizards of Waverly Place, Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, and The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex.