Did ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Just Get Uncanceled and Renewed for Season 2?

Is Whiskey Cavalier canceled or not? After the Scott Foley-Lauren Cohan drama was canceled earlier this month, ABC may be thinking about reversing its decision to order a second season after all.

TVLine reports that talks between ABC and producer Warner Bros. Television are ongoing, and that one source put the odds of Whiskey Cavalier returning at 50-50. The studio has also reportedly put feelers out to a number of streaming outlets.

Representatives for ABC and Warner Bros. declined to comment to TVLine. Executive producer Bill Lawrence urged his Twitter followers to watch Wednesday’s season 1 finale and by doing so “make this a ‘season’ finale and not a ‘series’ finale.”

Tonight: great season finale of #WhiskeyCavalier. Maybe check it out? Make this a “season” finale and not a series finale. Just an idea. — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) May 22, 2019

ABC entertainment president Karey Burke told reporters a day after canceling Whiskey Cavalier that it was “a very tough decision. We felt like we gave it a very strong launch this spring and it had its chance to do what it could do… We looked for other time slots [for Whiskey Cavalier] but did not see a real opportunity to grow.”

Fans of the show have been losing their minds since the finale Wednesday night, which ended with a heart-stopping cliffhanger and drew in 3.8 million viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, an 11-week ratings high.

After the show was canceled, star Cohan thanked fans for their “love and support.”

Dear [Whiskey Cavalier] Fans, I had so much fun with you guys on our #WhiskeyWednesday tweet parties… I truly appreciate the love and support you’ve given us,” she tweeted. “And to our amazing cast and crew, thank you for bringing this show to life! I love you guys so, so much.”

The only silver lining some fans were able to find was that the cancellation might give Cohan, who previously starred on The Walking Dead, a chance to return to the AMC series.

“I’ll say first of all that we’ve still planned some more story with Maggie, Lauren wants to, it will be a little subject to her schedule but hopefully we have her back next season,” Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told ComicBook.com. “We have always planned to have this great story with Maggie this season and I think we promised something. We wanted to pay off that promise. We definitely have a very strong Maggie arc.”