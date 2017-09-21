Dick Wolf’s FBI Drama Lands Series Order at CBS

Dick Wolf has a new drama coming to TV, but it will not air on NBC.

The mastermind behind Law & Order: SVU and Chicago Fire has landed a 13-episode series order on CBS for a new FBI drama, the network announced on Wednesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

F.B.I., which is slated to air during the 2018-2018 season, will explore the inner workings of a Federal Bureau of Investigation office in New York, EW reports.

Wolf will serve as executive producer alongside Arthur W. Forney, Peter Jankowski and Craig Turk, who will be the showrunner and write the pilot episode.

Wolf previously thought about bringing an FBI series to NBC, but it seems that plan didn’t work out.

His previously mentioned shows as well as Chicago P.D., Chicago Med and Law & Order True Crime: The Mendez Murders will air over the next few months on NBC.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!