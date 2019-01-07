Dick Cheney’s Daughter Liz Bashes Christian Bale for Golden Globes ‘Satan’ Remark

Dick Cheney’s daughter, U.S. House Rep. Liz Cheney was not happy with Christian Bale’s “Satan” remark during his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes Sunday.

At the awards show, Bale picked up the award for Best Actor – Musical or Comedy for playing Vice President Cheney in Adam McKay’s Vice. During his speech, he thanked Satan for the inspiration and joked about wanting to play Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell next.

“Thank you to, uh, Satan, for giving me inspiration on how to play this role,” the Batman Begins actor said.

He then thanked McKay for casting him as someone “absolutely charisma-free and reviled by everybody.”

“What do you think, Mitch McConnell next?” he joked before leaving the stage.

Just moments after the speech, Cheney took to Twitter, where she shared a 2008 Independent article about him being arrested for assault against his mother and sister.

“Satan probably inspired him to do this, too,” Cheney tweeted.

Satan probably inspired him to do this, too. Christian Bale arrested for ‘assault on mother and sister’| The Independent. //t.co/kesnNno9Zv — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 7, 2019

In 2008, Bale was arrested and questioned after his mother Jenny James and sister Sharon claimed he lashed out at them at a hotel in London. As TMZ notes, British prosecutors ultimately did not file charges against him and Bale denied the allegations. Since the alleged incident through, Bale has not spoken to his mother, James has claimed in interviews.

While Cheney, who represents Wyoming’s at-large district in the U.S. House, was not happy with Bale’s speech, the Church of Satan praised the actor.

“To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential,” the church tweeted. “As Mr. Bale’s own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!”

In Vice, Bale stars as President George W. Bush’s vice president, along with Sam Rockwell as Bush. The other members of the cast include Amy Adams as Cheney’s mother Lynne, Steve Carell as Donald Rumsfeld, Tyler Perry as Colin Powell and Alison Pill as Cheney’s sister Mary. Lily Rabe plays Cheney, with Violet Hicks playing a younger version.

The film was also nominated for Best Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Supporting Actress for Adams, Best Supporting Actor for Rockwell and Best Director and Screenplay for McKay at the Golden Globes, but Bale was the only victor for the movie. It was also nominated for nine awards at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, including Best Picture.

