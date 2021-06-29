'Dexter' Season 9: Another Major Character Return Reportedly Confirmed

✖

Dexter Season 9 might be getting one more familiar face, as the return of another major character has reportedly been confirmed. Ever since the revival was announced, there has been speculation over whether or not characters aside from the charming fictional serial killer would return, and who they might be. [Please Note: Spoilers Below for Dexter.]

Now, Dexter Daily reports that Dexter's son, Harrison, will be in the new season, and he'll be portrayed by teen actor Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird). When Alcott was initially announced as being cast in the new season, his character's name was listed as "Randall." According to Dexter Daily, this is an alias, and Alcott is indeed portraying an older Harrison. The outlet speculates that "Randall" may have been the name Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski) gave Harrison when Dexter was presumed dead and the two of them had to go on the run.

Showtime previously dropped a cryptic teaser that strongly suggested Harrison might be part of the new season. In the clip, a photo of Dexter holding Harrison is seen being placed in a fire. It quickly becomes engulfed in flames and led fans to wonder if Dexter's son would show up.

The possible use of an alias name is interesting as well, since it has been confirmed that Dexter will also have an alias. Dexter will be known as Jim Lindsay to the people in the small upstate New York town he now resides in. This was confirmed by Dexter director Marcos Siega and is likely a reference to the show's creator, Jeff Lindsay.

Trading in his blood-splatter analyzing gear, Dexter — or Jim, rather — is a sales associate at Fred's Fish & Game. The Dexter revival will pick up about a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. In addition to Hall, the new season will also star Jennifer Carpenter, who played Dexter's sister Debra in the show's original run.

We also recently found out that John Lithgow will be reprising his role as Arthur Miller, The Trinity Killer, in the series revival. At this time, it appears the four aforementioned characters from the show's original run will be the only ones reprising their roles. Strahovski has stated that she is not currently involved with the series, however, it is still possible that she could turn back up as Hannah at some point.