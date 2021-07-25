'Dexter' Season 9 Release Date Revealed

✖

The Dexter revival finally has a release date — Sunday, Nov. 7 2021. The long-awaited reboot will premiere on Showtime and stream on the Showtime app. More details about the show were revealed at the San Diego Comic-Con panel on Sunday, July 25.

At the time of this writing, there are 104 days until Dexter Season 9 premieres. The panel featured star Michael C. Hall and others, discussing the new season and how it will tie into the existing franchise while differentiating itself as well. San Diego Comic-Con is a virtual event this year once again, under the moniker "Comic-Con @ Home." That seemed to suit Hall and his guests just fine as they gushed about their show.

Showtime is reportedly branding Dexter Season 9 as Dexter: New Blood to give the revival its own snappy name. In addition to Hall, cast members include John Lithgow as the Trinity Killer, Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, Jamie Chung as Molly Park and Oscar Wahlberg as Zach. Original showrunner Clyde Phillips is returning.

Fans have wanted a Dexter revival practically since the show ended the first time, with one of the most controversial finales in TV history. Hall himself has been frank in addressing this, admitting that he was not completely thrilled with the ending either.

"I've been approached, unofficially, many times in the streets by people who have ideas," Hall revealed in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. "But... I think there have been probably, before this, three legitimate ideas or concepts of what we might do, and none of them felt right."

"This one, a lot of it has to do with time passed," Hall continued. "This is going to happen in real-time as if as much time has passed since the finale happened. And yeah, we kind of just got the creative band back together again. Clyde Phillips is back, who was the showrunner for the first four seasons, running the show. And Marcos Siega, who is one of the directors. He's like, 'We're gonna shoot it like a long, 10-hour movie.' It was a combination of the scripts and the timing. I always thought maybe the time will reveal itself when it's the right time to do it and it did. And I'm excited. I was just visiting the sets the other day and it's real. It's really happening."

The first eight seasons of Dexter are streaming now on the Showtime app, which is available here with a free trial for new users. Set your calendars for the revival premiere on Sunday, Nov. 7.

Disclosure: PopCulture is owned by ViacomCBS Streaming, a division of ViacomCBS.