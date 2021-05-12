New 'Dexter' Season 9 Detail Might Tease Danger Ahead

✖

Dexter Season 9's production is well underway, with more and more details leaking out. While plot details have more or less stayed under wraps, local media outlets and fans in Massachusetts have shared tons of set photos and filming info ahead of the Showtime revival. Fresh off a recent reveal about Dexter Morgan's (Michael C. Hall) new workplace, Patch.com is reporting on another interesting set location for Season 9.

Dexter — which is based on characters in Jeff Lindsay's Darkly Dreaming Dexter and other novels — will take its production to Medford, Massachusetts, on Wednesday and Thursday. The exact location in question is Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Medford residents apparently learned of the shoot via note delivered to nearby residences. Production will occur in two interior hospital spaces, and there will also be two exterior scenes filmed at night. These late shoots could last until 1 a.m. Thursday.

Apparently, the Showtime serial killer drama has already set up shop at the medical facility, with production vehicles parked nearby. Police officers will also be at the set both days. No other details were reported by the outlet.

While there's no telling what characters will be on set, hospitals are not typically safe places for characters. Unless there are just simple conversations happening with doctors or nurses, this locale indicates a key character might be hospitalized at some point during Dexter's 10 Season 9 episodes.

Hospitals also have a bit of significance in Dexter's past. In Season 3, police record keeper Camilla Figg, played by esteemed character actress Margo Martindale, was hospitalized with lung cancer. Dexter visited her often as he unraveled details about his past that Camilla was privy to as a friend of his late dad Henry Morgan (James Remar). At the end of Season 3, he helped Camilla die by assisted suicide, feeding her poisoned key lime pie at her request.

Will Dexter have to put another character out of their misery, mirroring his past? Only time will tell. Luckily, Dexter fans won't have to wait too long to find out. The Showtime revival — which is billed as a standalone series but shares the original show's continuity — will air some time in late 2021.