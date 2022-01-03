‘Dexter: New Blood’ Episode 9 Reveals Shocking Death

Dexter: New Blood has delivered quite a few surprises over the season, but in Episode 9, a shocking death was revealed and it likely left fans gasping. In the new revival series, Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is now living in the fictional upstate New York town of Iron Lake and has been facing off with Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown), a wealthy businessman who hides a long-held dark secret. Spoilers below for the penultimate episode of Dexter: New Blood.

The new episode of Dexter: New Blood found Dexter deepening the bond between himself and his teenage son, Harrison, who traveled to Iron Lake to find his father, who is believed to be dead. The pair’s relationship was on rocky ground until Dexter saved Harrison from being murdered by Kurt. The affluent former truck driver has been discovered as having kidnapped and murdered dozens of women and, in Episode 9, Dex and Harrison discover his trophy room, where he displays the embalmed and preserved bodies of his victims. As the two survey the horrifying bunker space, they happen upon a victim they knew: true crime podcaster Molly Park.

Park (Jamie Chung) came to Iron Lake to investigate the case of the missing women for an episode of her podcast, Merry F—ing Kill. While there, she got close with Police Chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones), who Dexter is dating now. At one point, she had lunch with Kurt and went back to his cabin with him, the same cabin where he kept and killed his victims. Suspecting something was up, Dexter followed them and ended up saving Molly’s life.

Later, Molly and Angela had a heated exchange in the sheriff’s office, which ended with Molly leaving upset. It was presumed that she went back to Los Angeles. However, in Episode 9, while Dexter and Harrison were discovering Molly’s body in Kurt’s morbid trophy room, Angela was investigating the B&B room she’d stayed in while visiting Iron Lake.

As she looked the room over, she noticed that the room safe was closed and locked, which piqued her curiosity. Angela has the caretaker open the safe, and inside she found Molly’s podcasting equipment, something she would never have left behind if she actually departed from Iron Lake. The caretaker also explained that when Molly left, she did not check out in person, rather simply left a note on the bed. Fans can see if Molly’s death has a greater aftermath when the Dexter: New Blood season finale airs next Sunday, Jan. 9.