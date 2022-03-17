‘Dexter: New Blood’ Star Michael C. Hall Talks Getting the ‘Band Back Together’ for Revival Series in Exclusive Clip

Following a jaw-dropping finale this past January, Dexter: New Blood finally makes its way to DVD, Blu-ray and a limited-edition Blu-ray SteelBook this spring thanks to CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. Available in stores and online retailers on March 22, the home entertainment release features 10 one-hour episodes across four discs and a 30-minute featurette that takes viewers behind the scenes with the cast and crew. In an exclusive first look clip for PopCulture.com, audiences get a glimpse of how the unprecedented revival came to be with series star Michael C. Hall, who admits it was a lot like the stars “aligned” for getting “the band back together.”

In the first look exclusive, showrunner Clyde Phillips reveals he came up with the storyline in just a “couple of weeks” while visiting Martha’s Vineyard. Flying to New York soon after, the series’ executive producer revealed he met up with Hall and pitched him the show, who the characters are, their motivations, and all the “juicy bits” from the anticipated series. “[Michael] basically said, ‘I love it,’ gave me a hug, and said, ‘I’m in,’” Phillips says.

Marcos Siega, a recurring director on Dexter during its initial run before the 2013 series finale on Showtime, also returned for New Blood. Admitting he was “incredibly excited” when he got the call about the show coming, he says he “couldn’t imagine not wanting to be a part of it.”

Hall’s co-star and on-screen sister, played by Jennifer Carpenter, was also a big part of the return. After all, she plays Dexter’s conscious in New Blood. In the clip for the 30-minute featurette, Carpenter shares how she and Hall met up for coffee when speculation about the series had begun behind the scenes. “He just talked about, ‘What if this kind of happened?’ And then, I called my representation, and I said, ‘Is it anymore realized?’ And then they said, ‘Oh, an offer’s come in.’ That’s when I took the call to my driveway and looked like a crazy person,” she laughs in the clip.

The exclusive clip shared for PopCulture is just one of the many scoops fans will get with the home entertainment release. In addition to the 30-minute featurette, fans will also get to see:

Why Now? Dexter Morgan is back: Hall, Phillips, and Carpenter are here to tell you what to expect.

Dexter Morgan is back: Hall, Phillips, and Carpenter are here to tell you what to expect. Dissecting DEXTER: NEW BLOOD — Deb is Back: Deb returns as Dexter’s conscience while he navigates his new life. Hall and Carpenter dive into their roles as Dexter and Deb Morgan in DEXTER: NEW BLOOD.

Deb returns as Dexter’s conscience while he navigates his new life. Hall and Carpenter dive into their roles as Dexter and Deb Morgan in DEXTER: NEW BLOOD. Dissecting DEXTER: NEW BLOOD — The Kill Room: Get a behind-the-scenes look at Dexter’s kill room.

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Dexter’s kill room. All Out on the Table — Spoilers ahead! Go inside the making of DEXTER: NEW BLOOD as the cast and crew lay it all out on the table to dissect their characters; reveal exclusive behind-the-scenes moments, and break down the emotional finale.

Running on Showtime for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013, Dexter stars Hall as Dexter Morgan, a complex and conflicted blood-spatter analyst for the Miami police department who also happens to be a serial killer. The series, based on the books by Jeff Lindsey, became one of the most acclaimed television shows. Earning multiple Emmy nominations for best television drama series, a prestigious Peabody Award in 2008, and a Golden Globe Award for Hall in 2010, Dexter was named one of AFI’s Top-10 Television Series.

The Dexter: New Blood DVD, Blu-ray, and limited-edition Blu-ray SteelBook are presented in widescreen format and are available on March 22. The DVD offers English 5.1 Dolby Digital Audio, and the Blu-ray and Blu-ray SteelBook offers English 5.1 Dolby TrueHD. All formats include English SDH subtitles.

