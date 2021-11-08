TV Shows

‘Dexter’: How Deb Returns in ‘New Blood’

The Dexter revival, New Blood, just revealed how Debra Morgan was able to return for the new episodes, and fans will be very intrigued. In Episode 1 of the new Showtime series, we find out that Deb — played by actress Jennifer Carpenter — is the new co-habiting voice in her brother Dexter’s head. For all eight seasons of the show’s original run, Dexter (Michael C. Hall) was guided by the voice and image of their father, Harry (James Remar), who’d help instill a code in Dexter so he wouldn’t kill innocent people or kill recklessly. [Please Note: Dexter and New Blood Spoilers Below.]

In the Dexter series finale, Deb died after being shot by Oliver Saxon, the Brain Surgeon killer. (Born Daniel Vogel, Saxon was the son of Dr. Evelyn Vogel, who helped Harry create the killing code instilled in Dexter.) Dexter took Deb’s body out on his boat, threw it overboard, and then drove into a hurricane. He was presumed dead but had actually survived and moved to Oregon to work as a logger. Now, in New Blood, Dexter is going by Jim Lindsay and living in the fictional upstate New York town of Iron Lake. Instead of Harry in his head, serving as an inner voice, Deb is now filling that role.

Notably, there are differences that are very important between the two. Harry very much served as a voice of reason and wisdom for Dexter. He was a constant reminder to be thoughtful and cautious. Deb, it seems, is a voice of guilt. It feels as if Dexter has conjured her out of shame. Perhaps Dexter’s remorse over Deb’s death, which came after he had the chance to kill Saxon but didn’t, has led him to see and hear her as a manifestation of regret.

The Dexter revival picks up almost a decade after the original series finale, which aired in 2013. Hall’s Dexter Morgan — previously a forensic specialist by day/serial killer by night (and also sometimes during the day) — is now working in a sporting goods store and dating the local sheriff. In addition to Hall and Carpenter, the new season also stars Clancy Brown (Billions) as Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake, who will reportedly be Dexter’s primary rival. Other cast members include Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country), Julia Jones (Goliath), and Alano Miller (Jane the Virgin).

To see Dexter and Deb’s reunion, tune into Dexter: New Blood every Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. Those hoping to watch can get a free trial offer by clicking here for all the details!

