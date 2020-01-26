Why Felicity Huffman and Her Daughter Were Just Spotted Wearing Masks at the Airport

Felicity Huffman and her daughter Sophia Macy were spotted out on Saturday, but attention was not on their recent college admission scandal, for once. Instead, the mother-daughter duo was garnering eyes for their attire. Specifically, Huffman and Macy were wearing an unexpected accessory to their faces: surgical masks. As TMZ noted, the pair was seen at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York city in blue masks, presumably as a precaution against the coronavirus, the latest health concern for travelers.

While the coronavirus is a blanket term for upper-respiratory tract illnesses (per the Center for Disease Control), a new strand of coronavirus has killed more than 50 people in China and caused widespread concerns for the country.

“2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) is a virus (more specifically, a coronavirus) identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China,” the CDC states on their site. “Early on, many of the patients in the outbreak in Wuhan, China, reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting animal-to-person spread. However, a growing number of patients reportedly have not had exposure to animal markets, suggesting person-to-person spread is occurring. At this time, it’s unclear how easily or sustainably this virus is spreading between people”

Only three people in the U.S. have been diagnosed with the disease, and no human-to-human infection has been reported outside China, as USA Today notes.

As for Huffman, she’s been chipping away at community service hours as punishment for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Apparently, it has been going well, with an Us Weekly source claiming the Desperate Housewives star has “taken a genuine interest in the young women” she’s been working with and has been “trying to make a positive impact on their lives.”

“There was definitely apprehension that Felicity felt from the staff, because no one knew how seriously Felicity was going to take this,” the source added. “Most people just show, do the hours, and leave. They aren’t engaged and fully present. Felicity is the opposite.”

This seems to echo Huffman’s attitude during her sentencing, as multiple outlets noted at the time.

“I am deeply ashamed of what I have done,” Huffman said. “At the end of the day I had a choice to make. I could have said ‘no.’ I thought to myself turn around. Just turnaround, and to my eternal shame, I didn’t.”

Photo Credit: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images