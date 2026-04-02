Departing ‘Today’ Anchor Joins Another News Network

Departing TODAY anchor Peter Alexander has already scored a new job.

Alexander, who announced his exit on Saturday TODAY last weekend, has accepted a new job at MS NOW.

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“I’m thrilled to join the outstanding team at MS NOW, including many of the award-winning reporters and anchors I’ve worked with over the last two decades,” Alexander wrote on Instagram on Monday. “My fierce commitment to the facts remains unchanged. I’ll see you weekdays at 11 a.m., beginning soon.”

According to MS NOW on Instagram, Alexander will be the new anchor of the 11 a.m. hour as the Chief National Reporter and as a breaking news reporter. In addition, he will contribute to sports and lifestyle programming across the Versant portfolio.

Alexander was with NBC News for 22 years and joined Saturday TODAY in 2018. On Saturday, he announced his departure on-air, revealing he wanted to spend more time with his two daughters, Ava, 12, and Emma, 10, and “challenge himself with something new.” Alexander, his wife, Alison Starling, and their daughters are based in Washington, D.C., while Saturday TODAY broadcasts from 30 Rock’s Studio 1A in New York City.

“I’ve been away from home more than 80 nights in the last seven months. More than 200 Friday nights away from my family in the last seven years,” said Alexander. “So, in this limited window before my daughters lose interest in hanging out with me… I’m eager to carve out a better balance between my personal and professional lives.”

TODAY — Pictured: Peter Alexander on Thursday, March 21, 2024 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

MS NOW was established in 1996 as MSNBC, a joint venture between NBC and Microsoft. The cable news channel rebranded as MS NOW in 2025 when MSNBC separated itself from the Universal News Group. Comcast divested most of NBCUniversal’s cable networks as the new company Versant just this year, with MS NOW’s sister channels including CNBC, CNBC World, E!, Golf Channel, Oxygen, and USA Network.

As of now, it’s unknown when Peter Alexander will make his MS NOW debut, but more information will likely be revealed soon. While he will be going to a new home, he will always be part of the NBC family, as he shared during his Saturday TODAY farewell.

“It’s hard to believe, but I have been part of the NBC family for longer than I’ve had my own family,” he shared. “Studio 1A, being right here, with this team and with all the folks you don’t see on TV, this is literally my happy place.”