'Deadliest Catch: On Deck': Tensions Lead to Fist Fight on Seabrooke Ship

Deadliest Catch has had some intense moments over the years. On Tuesday's episode of Deadliest Catch: On Deck, another tense situation emerged as fists were thrown.

In this case, it was the engineer of the Seabrooke trading blows with a deckhand. The scene erupted when a pot of crabs came on board and the deckhand overstepped his place, causing some fighting words to be voiced. "Hey, don't f--- cuss at us, f--- bait b----," was shouted from one end to the other before the two began to shove one another and eventually exchanges punches. This was just another speed bump for Scott Campbell Jr. on his ship.

When the crab runs out, so does the crew's patience. A brawl is brewing on deck on the new #DeadliestCatch starting right now on @Discovery. pic.twitter.com/Lb0yJ44Upy — Deadliest Catch (@DeadliestCatch) May 6, 2020

As for Deadliest Catch, the series has been enjoying some serious success as of late. In fact, the show netted its best ratings in two years during one of its episodes in April. Even Deadliest Catch: Bloodline has been riding a high in its first season, becoming one of the most watched first seasons on Discovery since Shifting Gears. The title series is currently in the midst of a wild storyline as a result of Russia cutting down on illegal crabbing. Season 16, which premiered in April, saw things intensify on the U.S.-Russia sea line.

Captain Sig Hansen spoke with Pop Culture ahead of the season premiere and explained how all of the fleet captains, who normally are going against one another, came together to fight off a common enemy. "It's similar to if you go on strike. ...I think there was a common denominator, where we knew we had to work together, but that's never the case," Hansen said. The season also sees his daughter, Mandy, getting her first crack at being captain. "I couldn't be more proud of her," Hansen said. "Everybody has a first time for everything, and I expected her to fail. I expected problems, but what it did for me was make me realize that's what my father did for me."

Deadliest Catch premiered in 2005 and follows crab fishermen in the Bering Sea on the hunt for Alaskan king and snow crabs. Other iterations have spawned from the main series, including Bloodline which debuted this March and follows Josh Harris and Casey McManus in the Hawaiian islands catching Ahi tuna.