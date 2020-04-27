'Deadliest Catch: Bloodline': Josh Harris and Casey McManus Put Their Fishing Prowess to the Test in Exclusive Preview

✖

Deadliest Catch Captains Josh Harris and Casey McManus may be seasoned vets of the Bering Sea, but taking on high-stakes sport fishing off the coast of Hawaii's big island is a totally new experience. In a PopCulture exclusive preview of Tuesday's all-new Deadliest Catch: Bloodline, Josh and Casey put their fishing prowess to the test as they trace the old maps of Josh's late father, fishing legend Captain Phil Harris.

"We got a buyer on the line with a huge opportunity to make big money. We have to land this fish and fill that fish box right now," Josh says of challenges facing the duo after their decision to travel down to Hawaii and enlist the help of commercial fisherman Jeff Silva in taking on a whole new side of high-price fishing.

With a mahi-mahi on Casey's hook, the Cornelia Marie captains are putting what they've learned to the test, with Josh at the wheel and Casey manning the line. After some touch-and-go moments, the two manage to land the tropical fish, sharing a high five as they revel in proving their mettle in this whole new environment.

Prior to the Bloodline premiere, Josh opened up to PopCulture about the experience of being totally out of his wheelhouse while on the family mission. "There's sunburn and everything out there wants to kill you, we come to find out," he joked at the time. "It's such a different kind of extreme. ... These fish have teeth and they kill everything in the water. It's intense."

As for his own skill set, Josh wasn't mincing words when it came to what it took for him to feel more at home in Hawaiian waters. "I look like a total derelict, it was something to see," he said. "It's as real as real can get, and I don’t know what the hell I'm doing."

"I was scared. But at the same time, I gotta be able to beat [my dad] at something," he added of the "emotional" experience of following in his dad's footsteps, which led him to people and places Phil had known back in his younger years during his Hawaiian fishing adventures. "It was something I had to do for myself."

For more of Josh's adventures out on the Bering Sea as well as down in Hawaii, don't miss Deadliest Catch, airing at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery, followed by his spinoff series Deadliest Catch: Bloodline at 10 p.m. ET. For more on the new seasons of Deadliest Catch and Bloodline from PopCulture, click here.