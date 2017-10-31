‘Days of Our Lives’ Set Decorator Says She Suffered ‘Traumatic Brain Injury’

The producers behind the NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives are facing some legal trouble from a set decorator who was allegedly injured on the show's set.

As The Wrap reports, Karla Bergstrom filed a lawsuit against Sony Pictures Television and Goodnight & Co. on Friday claiming the productions crew's negligence led to a "traumatic brain injury" back in Dec. 2015.

Bergstrom says she was hit with a 400-pound bar of stage lights as they were being lowered from the ceiling.

Up Next: Days of Our Lives Star Nadia Bjorlin Welcomes Second Child

She claims that Goodnight & Co. employees "negligently failed to visualize the set area and whether it was free of persons" when they lowered the equipment and consequently dropped it on her.

The specifics of the injury were not reported, just that it was "traumatic" and resulted in "continuing deficits."

Bergstrom is seeking unspecified damages from the defendants.

Photo Credit: NBC / Chris Haston