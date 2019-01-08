‘Days of Our Lives’ Renewed for 55th Season on NBC

Days of Our Lives fans can breathe a big sigh of relief. The series has officially been renewed by NBC, marking what will be the show’s 55th season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Days of Our Lives — the longest-running series in the history of NBC — will air its next season across the 2019-2020 TV season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news of the renewal comes after the iconic TV soap opera won Most Outstanding Drama Series at the 2018 Daytime Emmys, and also after its ratings boost for the 2017-2018 season.

It’s a happy day in Salem! #DAYS has been renewed for Season 55. 🙌🎉 pic.twitter.com/b1OtwBqvoS — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) January 8, 2019

Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday released a statement about the series renewal, expressing excitement and joy over what the show has planned.

“It’s a great day in Salem! The sands in the hourglass will continue to flow for yet another year,” he said. “We’re grateful to NBC and [producer] Sony for their continued support of the show and, of course, to our dedicated and passionate fans — we owe it all to you. Thank you for taking us through our 55th season. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store.”

Bruce Evans, the Executive VP of Current Programming for NBC, also provided a statement, praising the show for its “legacy” and the producers and talent for their hard work.

“With writing that manages to weave together Salem’s iconic characters with current realities, Ken Corday and his team have ushered the show’s legacy into a new era that resonates with both longtime and new viewers,” Evans said. “The actors and crew have such a tremendous respect for Days and what it means to fans. We believe that level of commitment shows through and touches our audience year after year.”

“Ken Corday and his cast and crew continue to build on the strong legacy of dynamic storytelling and intriguing characters in Days of our Lives. We are proud that audiences both in the U.S. and around the world will get to enjoy this award-winning series for another year,” added Steve Kent, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, Sony Pictures Television, per Deadline.

Days of Our Lives has been on the air since 1965, starting out as a half-hour program and then expanding to a full-hour about a decade later. In 2018 it aired its 13,500th episode, and has accumulated nearly 60 Emmy awards throughout its run.

Check your local listings to find out when Days of Our Lives airs in your area.