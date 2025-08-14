‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘Weapons’ Actor Lands Role in HBO’s Green Lantern Show

A Days of Our Lives star is heading to HBO’s new Green Lantern show.

Deadline reports that Cary Christopher, who can most recently be seen in the psychological horror film Weapons, is set to guest star in Lanterns.

The rising young star will play Young Noah, “a polite and charming small-town kid. Quite gifted for his age and effortlessly good at whatever he tries, he’s happiest when passing a football.” Christopher joins stars John Stewart and Hal Jordan, who will play intergalactic cops who are drawn into a dark, Earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Based on the Green Lantern DC comic, Lanterns comes from executive producers and writers Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King.

Lanterns’ cast also includes Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Kelly MacDonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Ulrich Thomsen, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Sherman Augustus, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Jason Ritter, Nathan Fillion, Chris Coy, and Paul Ben-Victor. Lanterns, produced by HBO in association with Warner Bros. Television and DC Studios, will have eight episodes. Mundy serves as showrunner, with James Hawes directing the first two episodes. He also serves as executive producer. Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel, and Alik Sakharov are directing as well.

Christopher has been portraying Thomas DiMera on the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives since 2020. Along with Weapons, other credits include High Potential, The Rookie, NCIS, Station 19, Mank, Mr. Mom, and Intuitions. According to his IMDb, Christopher is working on three additional projects, such as the superhero thriller Spider-Noir, set to premiere in 2026 on MGM+ and Prime Video. The series also stars Nicolas Cage, Andrew Lewis Caldwell, Brendan Gleeson, Li Jun Li, and Lamorne Morris.

As of now, a premiere date has not been revealed for Lanterns, but it will air sometime in 2026 on HBO. The series will be part of the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. More information surrounding Lanterns will likely be released in the coming months, but the wait will be worth it. In the meantime, there are plenty of DC projects to stream on HBO Max that will keep fans occupied until Lanterns releases. Additionally, fans can catch Cary Christopher in Weapons, which is in theaters now, and in Days of Our Lives, which is streaming on Peacock.