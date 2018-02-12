Exclusive: David Duchovny Focuses on ‘X-Files’ Present, Not Future

The X-Files is in the midst of its second revival season on FOX, with Gillian Anderson promising this will be the last time she reprises her role as FBI agent Dana Scully. Whether the show will go on without her has been a major topic of debate, but co-star David Duchovny wants fans to focus on what is directly ahead.

“It’s a little cart before the horse, for me,” Duchovny told PopCulture.com Friday in an interview. “It’s like, OK, there are issues to deal with or whatever, but let’s talk about the show. Let’s not talk about hypotheticals.”

He said he has not given much thought about Anderson’s exit and whether he sees himself continuing as fellow agent Fox Mulder. Instead, he is all about X-Files‘ current season, which is six episodes into its 10-episode order.

The actor thinks speculators are getting ahead of themselves and should just enjoy the remainder of Scully and Mulder‘s run.

“To me, it’s unfortunate that’s kind of like ‘the headline’ because, to me, the headline is: We just made 10 really kick-ass episodes of television, and please enjoy and don’t mourn the death of this show quite yet,” Duchovny said.

Duchovny then added an old-time retort his father would tell him: “If my grandmother had wheels, she’d be a trolley.”

Show creator Chris Carter recently chimed in about the future of the show without Anderson. He is unsure where the 25-year-old franchise will go from here.

“I think that certainly The X-Files has more life in it, there are more stories to tell, with Gillian or without,” Carter told Digital Spy. “I’m sorry to see her go, I’ve never actually considered doing this show without her, so is this the end? It’s the end of something, I don’t know if it’s the beginning of something new. But certainly we will have to all put our heads together and figure out where to go from here.”

In addition to Duchovny’s X-Files role, he has a new album of original songs, Every Third Thought, out now on PledgeMusic and Spotify.

The X-Files airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Photo Credit: FOX / Frank Ockenfels