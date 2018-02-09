Exclusive: David Duchovny Open to ‘Californication’ Revival

David Duchovny says he would be willing to be part of a Californication revival if the all the pieces fall into place, PopCulture.com has learned exclusively.

Asked if he would consider returning to Californication somewhere down the line, the actor — who’s currently appearing on The X-Files‘ second revival season — said that he is open to it. However, he added, there are several key players who have to be involved before he returns to the character of troubled writer Hank Moody.

“Well, these things are dependent on the appetite for them and the creative forces still being active and interested,” Duchovny said Friday in a phone interview. “If Showtime was interested, if Tom Kapinos was interested, [and] if we could get our great actors back and interested, sure. I mean, I think that would be fun. I always had fun making that show, and I love that character.”

However, Duchovny, who also just released his second album of original music, was quick to downplay speculation that a revival would happen anytime soon.

He pointed to co-star Pamela Adlon, who played Californication‘s Marcy Runkle, and her commitments to the FX dramedy Better Things as a reason a reunion might not be in the cards just yet.

“That’s a big ‘if,’” he said. “It’s if everybody’s alive and willing to do it. Pam Adlon has her own show now. Pam is busy. She’s doing Better Things, this great show.”

He also took note in the success of his previous role revivals, specifically his one-off return to Twin Peaks as transgender DEA Agent Denise Bryson.

“I also had a great time [on Twin Peaks],” Duchovny said. “I was very honored to come back and play Denise again. As with the first one, I was only unhappy that I didn’t have more to do. I was shooting Aquarius at the time, and I only got to do like one day on it.”

Californication ended in 2014 after a seven-season run on Showtime with a total episode count of 84.

Duchovny’s new solo album, Every Third Thought, is now available on PledgeMusic and Spotify. He can also be seen on The X-Files, which airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.