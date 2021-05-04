Danny Trejo Reveals Initial Thoughts About Being on 'The Masked Singer' (Exclusive)

✖

After Danny Trejo was unmasked as the Racoon this past March on FOX's hit series The Masked Singer, the beloved actor, activist and restauranteur is sharing his initial thoughts of appearing on the reality competition. Hopping on board for Season 5 of the singing series, the Machete star sang his heart out to an exciting rendition of "Wild Thing" by The Troggs before he was eliminated and reveals to PopCulture.com exclusively that the experience was not only humbling but one he sincerely appreciated for its unique experience.

"At first, I thought it was silly," the 76-year-old confessed before admitting his confusion on why he would be asked since he's not a singer — although he owns a record label called Trejo's Music. However, it was only when the producers showed him a picture of the Raccoon's costume, which he discloses reminded him of his dog, John Wesley Harding, that he agreed. "I thought, 'OK, I'll do it! And then it was like, so much fun! I don't think I've ever been that free on a set of any kind because you had a mask on, right? So it was just so much fun," he said.

(Photo: FOX )

Fans will remember Trejo kept pointing out judge Jenny McCarthy throughout his run on the series, but it was the night he was eliminated that he openly gushed over the work she's done in helping raise awareness for those living with autism. "I work with a lot of autistic children. In fact, I helped raise two of them and so that was real, real cool to me," Trejo said of his appreciation for McCarthy, who has an autistic child as well.

Something else Trejo defined as "so much fun" was his time on Sons of Anarchy when he played the role of Romero "Romeo" Parada. Although Trejo has a long list of success in Hollywood with a big enough resume to impress the elite A-list actors, he admitted he was a little in shock when he celebrated his birthday at his house and Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam showed up. Touting him as the "nicest guy in the world," Trejo adds how he "just a sweetheart."

"I had a party at my house for my birthday, and he showed up," Trejo said, revealing how he was shocked despite extending an invite. Trejo later joked that when his neighbors saw Hunnam celebrating next door, it started its own tradition in that every time he has a party now, neighbors want to come over.

Although 2020 didn't allow for many parties, Trejo is ready to celebrate 2021 right as Cinco de Mayo approaches. The actor partnered with Tostitos for their 5 Ways to Cinco, which encourages fans to make their celebration unforgettable this year. Plus, fans even have the opportunity to win a virtual party with the actor himself by signing up on the website. For more on your favorite celebrities, keep it right here at PopCulture.com.