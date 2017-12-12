Danny Masterson Accuser Claims Church of Scientology Operatives Killed Her Dog

A week after Netflix fired Danny Masterson from The Ranch, more information is coming out from from one of his accusers.

Is this a joke? You’re talking about a book that started a religion that is stalking me, threatening me, killed my dog, and covered up for a serial rapist. I NOW HAVE SEVERE PANIC ATTACKS. meditation works, but do whatcha want. Good luck. ✌🏼 https://t.co/FyjS3VbWjN — chrissie carnell-bixler (@ChrissieBixler) November 16, 2017

In response to a tweet about Dianetics, the book about mental health authored by the founder of Scientology (L. Ron Hubbard), one of Masterson’s most outspoken accusers wrote on Twitter in November that Scientology operatives killed her dog, among other disturbing things.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One Twitter user told Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, Masterson’s accuser, that the L. Ron Hubbard book helped with her anxiety and OCD symptoms. Bixler responded by telling the Twitter user that the religion behind Dianetics has been harassing her and causing her panic attacks.

“Is this a joke? You’re talking about a book that started a religion that is stalking me, threatening me, killed my dog, and covered up for a serial rapist. I NOW HAVE SEVERE PANIC ATTACKS. meditation works, but do whatcha want. Good luck,” she wrote.

Bixler has been outspoken about Masterson in the past since coming forward and accusing him of sexual assault, along with three other women.

Bixler and others claim that Masterson is using the Church of Scientology, which he is a member of, as a crutch against the sexual assault allegations. Bixler’s statement accuses the cult of intimidation and scare tactics to silence her claims against Masterson.

There are four cases of rape against Masterson, and all allegedly occurred in the early 2000s. The LAPD says they’re investigating at least three of these cases.

Masterson denies all the allegations, but not the encounters themselves. He remembers them all and claims they were consensual.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson said the day Netflix announced his exit from the comedy. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Larry Busacca