‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ‘The Voice’ and More TV Shows Returning This Week

This week marks the official end of summer, which means new episodes of your favorite television shows is just around the corner. Now that the 2021 Primetime Emmys are in the rearview mirror, we can focus on what’s next. That includes a new season of Dancing With The Stars, fresh action from NCIS on a new night. The Voice is also back, while Fox has a full slate of animated hits at the end.

Monday, Sept. 20 is a big night, with new episodes on all four major networks. Fox has 9-1-1 returning, following the new show The Big Leap. CBS has NCIS airing for the first time ever on a Monday night, while NBC is bringing The Voice back to the table. Tuesday, Sept. 21 sees the return of FBI on CBS, alongside the debut of FBI: International. NBC’s Chicago franchise returns on Wednesday, Sept. 22, while Thursday, Sept. 23 features the return of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime. While there are no major premieres on Friday, Sept. 24, Fox’s animation line-up returns on Sunday, Sept. 26.

Scroll on for a full look at every show coming back this week. It’s worth noting that the networks will continue premiering new shows through October and the rest of the season.

‘Dancing With The Stars’ (Season 30) – Monday

DWTS returns with its historic 30th season on Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Tyra Banks is back as host, while Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are back as the judges. The show will once again feature a roster of celebrities dancing for the mirror ball trophy. Their pro dance partners will not be unveiled until the premiere airs.

‘The Voice’ (Season 21) – Monday

The Voice Season 21 also debuts against DWTS on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. This season features Ariana Grande’s first time as coach. Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton are back though. Carson Daly returns as host. Ordinary Joe is the new drama to land NBC’s post-Voice slot this year, and will air at 10 p.m. ET.

‘NCIS’ (Season 19) – Monday

NCIS is moving from its usual Tuesday spot to Monday at 9 p.m. ET this season. The show will also lead-in to the new spinoff NCIS: Hawai’i. This year marks a transitional year for NCIS, as Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is only expected to appear in a few episodes. Fans will want to check into the premiere right away to see what happened after the Season 18 cliffhanger.

‘Chicago’ Shows – Wednesday

While fans will not get that full night of Law & Order shows as promised back in May, there will still be a full night of Chicago shows on NBC. Chicago Med kicks things off with its Season 7 premiere at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Chicago Fire starts Season 10, while Chicago P.D. ends the night with its ninth season premiere.

‘Law & Order: SVU’ (Season 23) – Thursday

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit roars back on Thursday with its Season 23 premiere. The show is now tied up with the plot running in Law & Order: Organized Crime, which starts its second season on Thursday as well. This season was supposed to include a third Law & Order show focusing on defense attorneys, but this was canceled before casting was even announced.

This Week’s Premieres

Below is the list of premieres by day this week.

Monday

ABC: Dancing With the Stars

CBS: Bob Hearts Abishola, The Neighborhood, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i

FOX: The Big Leap, 9-1-1

NBC: The Voice, Ordinary Joe

Tuesday

CBS: FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted

FOX: Our Kind of People, The Resident

NBC: New Amsterdam

Wednesday

ABC: The Conners, The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, Home Economics, A Million Little Things

CBS: Survivor

FOX: The Masked Singer, Alter Ego

NBC: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D.

Thursday

CBS: Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler

NBC: Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime

Sunday

ABC: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Rookie

CBS: The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

FOX: Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, The Great North, The Simpsons