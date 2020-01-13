Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Jennifer Aniston Skips to Hang With ‘Friends’ Co-Stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston was not at the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday because she was hanging out with her former Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow. Aniston took a week off from awards shows after attending last Sunday’s Golden Globes, where she and The Morning Show co-star Reese Witherspoon were both nominated. Aniston’s photos with Kudrow and Cox earned more than 2 million likes on Instagram within the first 45 minutes after they were posted.

“Hi from the girls across the hall,” Aniston wrote in the caption alongside the two pictures. She added a waving emoji.

“I love these pictures so much. Sigh,” Juliette Lewis wrote in the comments.

Michelle Pfeiffer posted three heart emojis after seeing the pictures.

“The content we need,” celebrity stylist Karla Welch added.

While hanging out with her Friends co-stars is a good excuse for skipping the Critics’ Choice Awards, another is that The Morning Show was only recognized for one award. Billy Crudup was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, but the Apple TV+ series was ignored elsewhere.

The Morning Show was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for Aniston and Witherpoon and Best Drama Series at the Golden Globes. The show also earned nominations for Steve Carell, Cudrup and Aniston at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are scheduled for Jan. 19.

Last weekend, Aniston reportedly bumped into her ex-husband Brad Pitt at a Golden Globes after-party. A source told E! News they did “briefly interact” before moving on.

“It was brief, but [they] were very cordial and friendly and seemed happy to be there,” the source said. “They approached each other once they saw each other inside and looked happy as they started to hug and say hello. Jen whispered something to Brad, but it wasn’t in an affectionate way. They both didn’t seem like they wanted to make a big deal about being together in the same room although it was a private party.”

Since launching her own Instagram page to help get the word out about The Morning Show, Aniston has also proven that the Friends cast still hands out together. In October, she shared a photo of the entire main cast together again, and the post now has over 15.5 million likes.

A Friends reunion could be happening soon. In December, HBO Max chief Bob Greenblatt told The Hollywood Reporter there were talks about doing a special for the upcoming streaming platform.

“And all I will say is, ‘We’re talking about it,’” Greenblatt explained. “We’ve been drilling down on what it could be and trying to see if everybody’s really on board and interested. And if so, can we make the right deals for everybody. We’re starting it as a special. It’s possible there could be something ongoing, but it would be in steps. We’re far from that.”

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images