Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: Alison Brie, Laura Dern and Rachel Brosnahan Rock Exact Same Color Dress on Red Carpet

During Sunday’s Critics’ Choice Awards, the color orange had a big night. Laura Dern, Rachel Brosnahan and Alison Brie all wore the same shade of orange. The hilarious coincidence was unavoidable, leading to jokes on social media. Even Brie and Brosnahan joked about it on Instagram.

Cantaloupe is apparently big at the Critic’s Choice awards, but Alison Brie is the only one kinda pulling it off IMO. pic.twitter.com/3GnyjtY6K7 — Sarah Orsborn (@erniebufflo) January 13, 2020

After Brie and Brosnahan, who both lost the Best Actress in a Comedy Series award for Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Brie joked about it, first suggesting they were mad about it.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“At first we weren’t sure how we felt about it… just kidding we had fun!!” Brie joked on her Instagram Story. She then shared a photo with Brosnahan and her GLOW co-star Betty Gilpin, adding, “Then we started a band!”

I like this trend better than big poofy sleeves from the #GoldenGIobes — Shannon Moody (@Fashion_Nexus) January 13, 2020

Broshahan appreciated the joke, as she re-posted Brie’s messages on her own Instagram Story.

Brie was nominated for her role in Netflix’s GLOW, while Brosnahan was up for her performance in Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Brosnahan previously won the award in 2017 and 2018, beating Brie in both cases.

Who wore the best orange on the #CriticsChoiceAwards blue carpet? Laura Dern in Emilia Wickstead Spring 2020

Rachel Brosnahan in Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2020

or

Alison Brie in Brandon Maxwell Pre-Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/Dfwhcd66qH — GoodGalReRe (@_reneebu) January 13, 2020

As for Dern, she also donned an orange dress. She won Best Supporting Actress in a Movie for her performance as divorce lawyer Nora Fanshaw in Netflix’s Marriage Story. The role earned her an Oscar nomination Monday morning and won her a Golden Globe earlier this month.

Dern was wearing Emilia Wickstead, while Brosnahan donned a Carolina Herrera dress, reports E! News. Brie wore a Brandon Maxwell dress.

While Brosnahan gets to wear colorful 1950s fashion on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, her awards show appearances give fans a chance to see her in more modern glamour and wearing her naturally blond hair color. In a November interview with The New York Times, Brosnahan noted that most people are shocked when they see her blond hair.

“It’s funny because people are confused when they see me blond,” Brosnahan said. “I was 17 or so when I dyed my hair pretty severely dark. My friends and grandmother were horrified. I’m such an advocate of natural beauty, of embracing who you are at your most natural, but I actually feel more myself with dark hair. I always have. I started my career with dark hair. So when I went blond again, everyone thought I had drunk the L.A. Kool-Aid.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now available to stream on Amazon and was picked up for a fourth season. GLOW and Marriage Story are both available on Netflix.

Photo credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images