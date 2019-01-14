Critics’ Choice Awards 2019 Ends With Two Ties

The 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards surprisingly featured two ties, both in Best Actress categories.

On the movie side, The Wife star Glenn Close and A Star Is Born‘s Lady Gaga tied for Best Actress, a week after Close shocked Hollywood by beating Gaga at the Golden Globes. Gaga also took home an award for Best Song for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For television, Amy Adams tied with Patricia Arquette for Best Actress in a Movie/Limited Series. Adams starred in HBO’s Sharp Objects, based on the Gillian Flynn novel, while Arquette starred in Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora. Arquette also won the Golden Globe in the category last weekend.

“I actually can’t think of a more beautiful thing than a tie because there really isn’t a winner when we get to do such great work and we have such wonderful opportunities,” Adams said. “I’m overwhelmed. I have so many people to thank but I don’t want to take it up.”

The Critics’ Choice Awards aired live from the Barker Hangar at the Santa Monica Airport on The CW, with actor Taye Diggs hosting. The winners are voted on by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Critics Association.

The biggest winner of the night on the movies side was Netflix’s Roma, which won Best Picture and Best Director for Alfonso Cuaron. Last week, the film won Best Director and Best Foreign Language Film at the Golden Globes.

Christian Bale won Best Actor and Best Actor in a Comedy for Vice. Mahershala Ali won Best Supporting Actor for Green Book and Regina King won Best Supporting Actress for If Beale Street Could Talk. The Best Acting Ensemble Award went to The Favourite and Eighth Grade‘s Eslie Fisher won Best Young Actror/Actress.

If Beale Street Could Talk director Barry Jenkins won Best Adapted Screenplay, while Paul Schrader won Best Original Screenplay for First Reformed. Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse was named Best Animated Feature and Mission: Impossible – Fallout won Best Action Movie. A Quiet Place won Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie and Crazy Rich Asians was named Best Comedy.

The big winners on the television side were The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel for Best Comedy Series; The Americans for Best Drama; The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story for Best Limited Series; Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert for Best TV Movie; and BoJack Horseman for Best Animated Series.

Gianni Versace also won Best Actor in a Movie/Limited Series for Darren Criss’ performance. Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein also took home awards.

Claire Foy, the star of First Man and The Crown, won the special #SeeHer award for pushing “boundaries to help change stereotypes and recognize the importance of authentic portrayals of women across the entertainment landscape.” The Big Bang Theory co-creator Chuck Lorre also received a Creative Achievement Award, recognizing his long career in television.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards