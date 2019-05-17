‘Criminal Minds’: Where to Stream Every Episode

Criminal Minds may be ending, but there is still a way that fans can stream every episode of the beloved series.

While the show may only have one last upcoming season before it ends, every single episode so far is available to watch online.

Subscribers of the CBS All Access service can watch any Criminal Minds episodes at anytime on the Internet and on devices that support the streaming service’s app.

Criminal Minds stars Matthew Gray Gubler, A. J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Daniel Henney.

The 15th and final season of Criminal Minds was announced in January, with CBS’ EVP current programs Amy Reisenbach saying, “It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it. It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It’s been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC (Studios).”

Erica Messer, Criminal Minds’ executive producer and showrunner, spoke to Deadline about the end of the show, saying, “In some ways, the series has always felt like the little engine that could,” then going on to thank CBS for being “a great home for a very long time.”

“What’s so bittersweet about it, is that we are going out still with stories to tell, and we’re not on life support,” she then added. “We’re not a show that got moved from night, to night, to night. I’m not talking ill of any of those shows, but all those signs that you usually see before a show is gone, we didn’t have any of that.”

The network wanted to honor the legacy of the show and give it one final season, despite a decline in ratings over the past few seasons.

“We wanted to make sure Erica had the time and ability to write a season (14) finale that honors the characters and the fans,” Reisenbach said. “We discussed wanting to keep the show in continuous production so 10 felt like the right number for us to roll straight into and give Erica enough episodes to end the series the way she wanted to.”

The final season of Criminal Minds will consist of 10 episodes and is expected to debut sometime next year, but no premiere date has been announced at this time.