New ‘Criminal Minds’ Photos Show Shemar Moore’s Emotional Return

Shemar Moore will return on Wednesday night’s episode of Criminal Minds, and we now have another look at how his visit will affect his former teammates.

Click here to see all the photos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The show’s plot revolves around a case from Penelope Garcia’s (Kirsten Vangsness) past. She’s very uneasy about the ordeal, so former agent Derek Morgan (Moore) pays her a visit to calm her nerves.

In the new production stills released by CBS, he see Morgan’s arrival and his ensuing embrace of Garcia. The two then sit on a couch and chat while Garcia drinks some coffee.

Elsewhere, Detective Alex Russ (Mark Gantt) and Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) are on the case.

Click the gallery below to see all the photos from Moore’s return to Criminal Minds.