‘Criminal Minds’ Team Hunting Down a Serial Bomber in Preview for Tonight’s Episode

A serial bomber is on the loose in the latest episode of Criminal Minds. The teaser for tonight’s installment of the CBS crime procedural finds the members of the Behavioral Analyst Unit mulling over a string of attacks. Although whoever’s behind them is deviating from a traditional M.O., making it hard to pinpoint exactly how, or where, he’ll strike next.

While the serial bomber plot is plenty intriguing, fans are much more interested in the budding romance between A.J. Cook‘s Jennifer “J.J.” Jareau and Matthew Gray Gubler‘s Spencer Reid. Back in the Season 14 finale, J.J. told read that she always loved him, but “was just scared of saying anything before, and things are too complicated to say it now,” adding, “I’m sorry but you should know.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cook even teased their potentially scandalous affair in a cryptic Instagram post last month. While the photo didn’t exactly give anything away, any romance between the two would be quite an ordeal. After all, J.J. is married to Detective William “Will” LaMontagne and the two have a child together, which would obviously complicate things between J.J. and Reid. While not an outright spoiler, the photo certainly does seem to indicate things are heading in that direction with the two of them.

Regardless of the circumstances, it’s a romance that fans have been rooting for nonetheless.

Having just kicked off its 15th and final season last week, Criminal Minds showrunner Erica Messer spoke with TVLine ahead of the premiere about the challenges and opportunities of bringing a long-running story to a satisfying close.

“Our finale ends up being such a freight train that it was hard to stop and have an emotional beat with a character coming back, but we were able to bring them back in other ways that will make sense once you see the finale,” Messer explained about the show’s conclusion.

“We have this amazing flashback to what I want to say is the season finale of season one, and it just makes me smile every time I see it, because not a single one of the team members is there anymore, except for Reid. It’s a nod to everybody who’s been watching all of these years.”

Criminal Minds airs every Wednesday night on CBS and is available to stream any time on CBS All Access.