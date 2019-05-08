‘Criminal Minds’: Matthew Gray Grubler ‘Slurping up Every Last Minute of Joy’ With Co-Stars

Matthew Gray Gubler is enjoying quality time with his Criminal Minds co-stars as much as he can before the series wraps production for good.

The cast of the CBS crime procedural has been sharing photos and videos from their final days of filming for the 15th and final season, with Gubler taking to Twitter to share touching photos sharing drinks with his longtime friends.

“Slurping up every last minute of joy with this magical family,” Gubler, who has played Dr. Spencer Reid since the beginning of the show, wrote on Twitter along with photos with his co-stars.

One photo showed Gubler with actresses Aisha Tyler and A.J. Cook sharing some slurpees on May 3, likely while the group was on break from filming the show’s final episode.

He also shared a photo of him sharing a drink with co-star Adam Rodriguez, and both actors making crazy looks at the camera while sucking on big straws. The post also included an all-smiles group photo of the Criminals Minds cast, seemingly working on a scene at the Behavioral Analysis Unit offices.

Fans of the CBS series took to Twitter to share their grief about the show coming to an end soon.

“I’m going to miss you Dr Spencer Reid,” one fan responded to the photos.

“This is just so sad. I’m truly going to miss seeing Dr. Spencer Reid light up my screen, with all his adorable quirkiness. He made me laugh, cry, and love him so much!” Another user wrote.

“I don’t know what I will do at the end of season 15,” a third user commented.

Criminal Minds was renewed for a 15th and final season back in January, with production happening immediately after the end of Season 14.

“It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it,” Amy Reisenbach, CBS’ EVP current programs said at the time in a statement. “It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It’s been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC (Studios).”

The 10-episode season will reportedly be more serialized than the usual case-of-the week format of the show, as writers will handle one big bad and give room to wrap up character-driven storylines from the beloved series.

Series star Kirsten Vangness recently shared a touching photo from the final table read of the show, adding her disbelief that the experience is about to end.

Criminal Minds is expected to return at some point during the 2019-2020 season with its final 10 episodes.