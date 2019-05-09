Kirsten Vangsness, ‘Criminal Minds’ Star, Posts Heartbreaking ‘Last Table’ Read Photo, and Fans Can’t Deal

Kirsten Vangsness, Criminal Minds star, has posted a heartbreaking “last table read” photo, and fans can’t deal wit hit.

Taking to Twitter, Vangsness — who plays Penelope Garcia — shared a photo with some of her co-stars and lamented that it’s all “over.”

Fans and followers quickly took to tweeting back to the actress and expressing how sad they are to see the series end.

Last table read senior-itis and I can’t believe it’s over -itis. pic.twitter.com/J7KNTXZIEW — Kirsten Vangsness (@Vangsness) May 2, 2019

“I’m gonna miss u guys and Criminal Minds so much i don’t even know what to do with myself,” one fan said.

“I don’t want it to end 🙁 I’m going to miss you so much thank you for everything,” another person tweeted.

My heart is sad !!I can’t believe no more criminal mind😢 I will miss you all I’ve watched since the first episode aired!! I watch the marathons of the old episodes😊 I wish you all much happiness and good luck in your new adventures Thank you all for a job well done 😊 — Pat Meyers (@Redlipstick2263) May 3, 2019

“Why so soon? I thought most shows don’t come back to filming until late summer?? Is it because last season,” someone else asked, “which sucks BTW.”

“I am so upset that you guys are going off the air. You have been apart of my family since day one,” one other user said. “Will miss you all. Especially Spence watched him grow so much on this show he reminds me one of my kids. Much love.”

I’m sad to see this awesome show ending. I have watched for yrs and even watch reruns whenever its on. I love your character as well as All the others on this show. I will miss all of you. Much Love in w.e. the future holds for All of you. Wheels Up! ❤ — Destiny (@Destiny5605) May 6, 2019

It was previously announced that Criminal Minds‘ upcoming 15th season will be its last.

“It is the quintessential CBS hit. We are so proud to have aired it,” said Amy Reisenbach, CBS’ EVP current programs, of the show endng. “It speaks to everything we do best, which is air quality television. It’s been successful not only on air but online, in syndication, internationally for ABC (Studios).”

At this time, no premiere date has been announced for the Season 15 of Criminal Minds, but it has been revealed that fans can expect it to run for a total of 10 episodes.