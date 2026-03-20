‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin Mocked for Ridiculous Question He Asked Anya Taylor-Joy

Today’s host, Craig Melvin, was mocked for a ridiculous question he asked Anya Taylor-Joy during her appearance on the morning show earlier this week.

While speaking to Taylor-Joy, Melvin asked her to compare her Super Mario movie character, Princess Peach, to music legend Joni Mitchell, whom she is rumored to portray in an upcoming biopic.

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“Speaking of through-lines here. One of the arguably most singular women in music over the last generation or so,” he pointed out. “Princess Peach, one of the most iconic women in gaming history. What’s the connection there?”

You can tell how he realized halfway through that he also didn't know where his sentence was going — Fltln 🇨🇱 (@FaultlineSurfer) March 19, 2026

To which Taylor-Joy responded, “What’s the connection between Joni and Princess Peach? They’re both singular. You can’t touch them. They’re in a league of their own.”

The moment did not go unnoticed, with social media users making fun of Melvin shortly after.

“Honestly, props to Anya for pulling that one out of the fire,” one X user wrote.

Another X user then stated, “You can tell how he realized halfway through that he also didn’t know where his sentence was going.”

Melvin has since shared his reaction to the online ridicule. In a video post on Instagram, the Today host was seen being approached by someone filming.

“Oh, you want to know what I’m listening to?” he asked as he pulled his headphones off.

The person replied, “Um, no. Actually, we want to know what’s the connection between Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach?”

Melvin laughed off the remark by adding, “Well played, well played.”