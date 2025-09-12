‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ Star Thought She Was ‘Pranked’ When She Landed Role

One star of the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada sequel couldn’t believe she was cast in the second installment.

Pauline Chalamet, who was cast as a main star in The Devil Wears Prada 2 alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, thought the news of her casting was a joke.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I blacked out. So I don’t remember,” she said to PEOPLE. “I kind of didn’t believe it until I was given dates. I kind of went, ‘Oh, you pranked me, that’s not really going to happen.’ And then I was given the blueprint for the looks.”

The first The Devil Wears Prada released in 2006, and the sequel is set to release near the movie’s 20th anniversary next year. The original movie starred Hathaway as Andy, a journalism grad who becomes the personal assistant to Miranda (Streep), the evil head of the fashion magazine that Andy works for. In popular culture, Miranda is commonly assumed to be based on the former Vogue CEO Anna Wintour.

While discussing the sequel, Chalamet said she “can’t even talk about it completely yet,” but shared her thoughts on the original.

“It’s a perfect movie. And I really mean that, it is a perfect movie. It’s so fun,” she said. “[I’m] 100 percent an Andy. I can’t even pretend I’m not. With dreams of being a Miranda.”

The sequel will see many returning players, including Hathaway, Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, and more. Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, and Rachel Bloom are just a few of the gargantuan names to join the sequel’s cast.

The sequel will also feature much of the first movie’s team behind the scenes, with Aline Brosh McKenna returning to write the sequel’s script and David Frankel stepping into the director’s chair once again.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is currently in production in New York City.