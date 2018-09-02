‘Cosby Show’ Alum Met With Support After Photos of Modest New Career Leak

Geoffrey Owens’ acting colleagues rushed to Twitter to show their support for the former Cosby Show star after photos of him working at a Trader Joe’s in New Jersey surfaced on The Daily Mail and Fox News.

‘Cosby Show’ actor Geoffrey Owens spotted bagging groceries at NJ Trader Joe’s //t.co/bhkxWYa9gq — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 31, 2018

On Friday, Fox News tweeted a link to its aggregated report on the photos, which were first published on The Daily Mail. A shopper took the photos of the actor, who was working behind a cash register.

Fox News was met with a backlash from many who felt the outlet was trying to shame the 57-year-old Owens for having a normal job. Many actors, who have also held regular jobs between gigs, rushed to Owens support.

“After doing Girlfriends & a few commercials, while doing Drake And Josh & right before I did Community, I worked as an office temp in various offices to pay my bills. And I will be right back there (or on fries at McDonald’s) if acting work dries up,” Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, alongside the hashtag #TheresNoShameInHavingAJob.

After doing #Girfriends & a few commercials, while doing #DrakeAndJosh & right before I did #Community, I worked as an office temp in various offices to pay my bills. And I will be right back there (or on fries at McDonald’s) if acting work dries up. #TheresNoShameInHavingAJob — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 1, 2018

“Just a few day jobs I’ve had as an actor: Gym janitor, secretary, telemarketer, temp, envelope stuffer, usher, street sign holder, dresser, parade balloon seller, barmitzvah mannequin, audition accompanist, Christmas Tree…& GRATEFUL 4 all [because] they PAID MY GD RENT,” Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Donna Lynn Champlin wrote.

Just a few day jobs I’ve had as an actor: Gym janitor, secretary, telemarketer, temp, envelope stuffer, usher, street sign holder, dresser, parade balloon seller, barmitzvah mannequin, audition accompanist, Christmas Tree…& GRATEFUL 4 all bcz they PAID MY GD RENT! #noshame //t.co/JkKHYx9iAW — Donna Lynne Champlin (@DLChamplin) September 1, 2018

“After being in the Broadway and West End casts of Hair, after being on Boardwalk Empire, I waited tables,” stage actor Andrew Kober tweeted. “I wouldn’t be surprised if I wait tables again. Life isn’t linear, and bills have got to get paid. The honor is in the hustle. Go to hell, [Fox News].”

After being in the Broadway and West End casts of Hair, after being on Boardwalk Empire, I waited tables. I wouldn’t be surprised if I wait tables again. Life isn’t linear, and bills have got to get paid. The honor is in the hustle. Go to hell, @FoxNews. //t.co/77FE1Rsb6T — Andrew Kober (@andrewkober) September 1, 2018

“If Geoffrey Owens wants to do TV again, I hope he gets the job of his dreams. And that it inspires people to stand up to bullies like [Fox News],” Chase Masterson wrote.

If Geoffrey Owens wants to do TV again, I hope he gets the job of his dreams. And that it inspires people to stand up to bullies like @FoxNews. #HireGeoffreyOwens //t.co/PK2UuL5qBW — Chase Masterson (@ChaseMasterson) September 2, 2018

“#NOSHAME in good, honest, hard work. He’s being a man in doing what he needs to do to provide for himself and his family. Much respect to you Sir,” Blair Underwood wrote.

#NOSHAME in good, honest, hard work. He’s being a man in doing what he needs to do to provide for himself and his family. Much respect to you Sir! //t.co/rQoNdnj6bd — Blair Underwood (@BlairUnderwood) September 2, 2018

“I had been a working actor for years. Jobs stopped, as they do. I worked in retail. At a flower shop. I passed out flyers. It’s about the work. Work gives you pride and purpose. Your visibility as an actor never goes away. But the money sure does,” Pamela Adlon tweeted.

I had been a working actor for years. Jobs stopped, as they do. I worked in retail. At a flower shop. I passed out flyers. It’s about the work. Work gives you pride and purpose. Your visibility as an actor never goes away. But the money sure does. #geoffreyowens pic.twitter.com/BBzZaBrGBx — Pamela Adlon (@pamelaadlon) September 2, 2018

Even James Woods chimed in, noting that Owens is making more money than Bill Cosby, who was convicted of sexual assault earlier this year.

And he’s making more money than Cosby these days. Good for him. Now maybe some casting director will take note of a fine man who swallows his pride and is willing to work. #GeoffreyOwens //t.co/B1rkk5vLjC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 2, 2018

Owens played Elvin Tibideaux, the husband of Sabraina La Beauf’s Sondra Huxtable, during the final five seasons of The Cosby Show.

Since then, he has been working regularly as an actor, appearing in episodes of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, That’s So Raven, Divorce and The Slap. Last year, he appeared in episodes of Blue Bloods, Lucifer and The Blacklist. He also appeared in the sixth season premiere of Elementary in April.

