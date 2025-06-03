Controversial Disney Show Canceled After 1 Season

It’s the end of the line for one of Disney’s most controversial series.

The animated comedy Primos, marred in significant controversy for the plethora of Hispanic stereotypes and offensive language used to create the characters, was officially cancelled according to a new report from TVLine.

The series revolved around Tater Ramirez Humphrey, a Mexican-American child growing up in a home with her twelve cousins.

Disney originally promised an “authentic and inclusive” series from creator Natasha Kline, who based the series on her experiences growing up, but the first trailer was met with swift and unanimous backlash. The outcry was so swift that Disney had to delay the show’s release from fall ’23 to summer ’24 to fix the more offensive elements.

For example, one infant character was originally named “Cookita,” which sounds strangely similar to “cuquita”—a profane and diminutive way to refer to a woman’s genitals in some Spanish dialects. Another character is named “Chacha,” which can often mean “woman servant” in many parts of Mexico. Two other characters are named “Big Nacho” and “Little Nacho.”

In addition, the original title “Oye Primos” (Translation: Hey cousins!) is improper Spanish: “Oye” is singular while “primos” is plural. The proper conjugation in Spanish would be “Oigan Primos.” Disney instead opted to shorten the title to just Primos.

Those are just a few of the issues that people in the Latin-American and Hispanic communities have detected within just one small trailer. Given the rampant controversy, it’s no surprise the series never found an audience.

All twenty-four episodes of Primos are streaming now on Disney+.