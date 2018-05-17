Connie Nielsen Exits New CBS Series ‘F.B.I’

One of CBS‘ new series is recasting a major character.

Dick Wolf’s new series FBI will recast the role of Ellen, played in the pilot by Connie Nielsen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to Deadline, Ellen is the FBI Special Agent in Charge. A deeply respected boss, she is elegant, cultured, and operates under massive pressure — political, public and self-imposed. She deals by being highly organized and disarmingly direct. She’ll do anything for her agents who earn it, and is impossible to intimidate.

FBI is described as a fast-paced drama about the inner-workings of the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The first-class agents bring all their talents, intellect and technical expertise to investigate cases including terrorism, organized crime and counterintelligence, in order to keep the city and the country safe.

A trailer, featuring Nielsen, premiered during the CBS upfront presentation Wednesday afternoon. The series is set to premiere in fall 2018 and air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

The series stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto and Ebonée Noel who were all on stage during the upfront presentation after the premiere of the trailer.

Nielsen previously did an arc on Wolf’s Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in 2006, filling in for star Mariska Hargitay while she was on maternity leave.

Craig Turk wrote the pilot for FBI and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Wolf, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski also executive produce. Niels Oplev directed the pilot.

FBI is not the only CBS new series going through some recasting. Drama series The Code is reportedly recasting the roles originally played by Dave Annable and Mira Sorvino in the pilot. Max Greenfield will also take over the lead role in comedy The Neighborhood, replacing Josh Lawson, who played the role in the pilot.

Along with FBI, CBS also released trailers for reboot series Magnum P.I. and Murphy Brown.

CBS announced in January it ordered 13 episodes of a revival of the popular sitcom, with its original creator Diane English and most of the original cast also set to return.

Former Greek star Jake McDorman was recently cast as Murphy Brown’s adult son, Avery Brown, who has been described as a “millennial journalist who is following in his mother’s footsteps, perhaps too closely, and has his mother’s competitive spirit and quick wit.”

For Magnum P.I., Jay Hernandez will be taking on the iconic role of Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL, who becomes a private investigator.

The series also stars Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill.