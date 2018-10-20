Connie Britton Shoots Down ‘Friday Night Lights’ Reunion Rumors

Connie Britton might have been open to playing Vivien Harmon on American Horror Story again, but there is no chance of her playing Tami Taylor again in a Friday Night Lights revival.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Britton said there have not been any new talks about a Friday Night Lights reunion special.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I believe that ship has sailed,” she explained.

At first, Britton was interested in the idea when executive producer Peter Berg was working on, but now she believes that the magic of the original series cannot be recreated.

“Now I realized just how special it was and how fortunate we all were to have the seasons that we had and let it arc to the ending that it had. You don’t want to take that for granted,” Britton explained. “To be able to accomplish something like that is a rare and beautiful thing, and sometimes we just need to appreciate what that is and not try to recreate it.”

Although it has been seven years since Friday Night Lights ended, the show’s cast is constantly asked about reviving the show. Back in May 2017, Kyle Chandler, who played Britton’s on-screen wife, blamed Britton for not wanting it to happen.

“Connie Britton is the hold out. She won’t. She refuses to do it,” Chandler told Us Weekly at the time. “Connie refuses to do it so I’m not going to do it without her.”

A few weeks later, Britton told the TODAY Show she thought it was never going to happen because of Chandler.

“Do you know, I just saw Kyle Chandler said that it’s because of me that we’re not doing a reunion,” she said. “I thought all this time it was because of him.”

She later added, “My feeling is, listen, if he wants to do a reunion — I love Kyle, I love the show… I’m just saying, I don’t want to be the hold out here.”

Taylor Kitsch, who played Tim Riggins on Friday Night Lights, told The Daily Beast in September 2017 that he was not interested in a FNL revival.

“I think there are still rumblings about that,” Kitsch said at the time. “Pete [Berg] knows the answer loud and clear. We’re having dinner tonight, and even at dinner, I think he would more or less joke about it than ever be like, ‘Hey, let’s go back ten years and relive this moment that ended perfectly.’ You know, there’s just no point.”

Just last month, Scott Porter, who played Jason Street, told Us Weekly he felt the show “ended so well,” but said there was potential for new stories.

While Britton is now against a FNL revival, she is still open to returning to some of her other characters. She just came back to American Horror Story for the first time since season one, joining the current Apocalypse season as Vivien. The actress also told THR the door was open for a return to 9-1-1.

“I never say never. For sure. Listen, if there was time and space and we could make it work, I would always be open to that,” Britton said.

New episodes of AHS: Apocalypse air on FX Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: NBC