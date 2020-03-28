‘The Conners’ Season 2 Wrapped Filming Just Before Wave of Coronavirus Shutdowns

While many television shows were forced to cut their seasons short because of shutdowns relating to the coronavirus pandemic, ABC series The Conners was actually able to wrap up its second season before possibly having to go that route. Based on a tweet from star Emma Kenney, The Conners wrapped production on Season 2 in early March, shortly before networks across the board shut down production on various shows due to rising concerns surrounding the coronavirus. Given this information, fans of The Conners can rest assured that they will be able to view the rest of the season in its entirety (barring any issues with post-production, that is).

Kenney, who plays Harris, the daughter of Darlene Conner (Sara Gilbert), posted a video on March 7 that showcased the cast and crew wrapping up production for Season 2. In the clip, various cast members, including Kenney, Gilbert and John Goodman, come out to greet the live audience. The post comes mere days before productions halted filming amidst the global health crisis. Many of those productions, such as on fellow ABC series Grey’s Anatomy, initially temporarily suspended production. However, because of the ever-growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus, some of those same shows have had to end early, effectively ended their seasons earlier than expected.

On Friday, it was announced that Grey’s Anatomy would not be able to pick up production again for its current Season 16, meaning that the season will end prematurely on April 9. Shortly after that news was reported, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff took to Twitter on Friday evening to assure fans that they will still get to see a “satisfying finale.”

“We are disappointed that we don’t get to complete our storytelling this season,” Vernoff wrote on Twitter. “The good news? 1621 plays like a satisfying finale! It’s not where we planned to end, but it’s beautiful & the questions that linger we will answer next year.”

Vernoff initially issued a memo to the cast and crew of the medical drama when the show’s shutdown was announced. At the time, she urged those associated with the drama to “stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other.”