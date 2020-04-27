Complete and Updated List Of Every TV Reboot Coming Soon

Revivals have been all the rage in recent years, with some great successes along the way mixed with stunning misses from all networks. In recent years we've seen the return of Roseanne, Will & Grace, Murphy Brown, and many more. We also saw a lot of possible returns, including a Coach revival that never aired. ABC has since developed a Roseanne spin-off, called The Conners, which premiered in October 2018 featuring all the major leads minus Roseanne Barr after her controversial exit. Will & Grace has also ridden into the sunset a second time, Murphy Brown came and went, while some can't get enough of a number of classic dramas back from rerun land. We also saw reboots and revivals come to streaming platforms. Netflix’s Fuller House sequel series wrapped up a successful run after bringing back Full House familiar faces, including Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger. We also saw Veronica Mars pop back up on Hulu, One Day at a Time started on Netflix and then was revived a second time on Pop, and we saw Queer Eye return with a new crew that has grabbed popularity right out of the gate. We've also see reboots for classic series like MacGyver, Dynasty and The Gong Show as well as revival series like The X-FIles and Twin Peaks getting plenty of press. Even more classic game shows are scheduled to return this summer. It is official: TV is reboot crazy. There are many reboots on the schedule for the coming years, ranging from surefire returns to developing revivals that are still on the bubble. Streaming is also playing a major part, making the landscape far larger than it ever has been. Which series will be next to get the reboot treatment? Scroll through our list to see what’s coming.

Punk'd Chance the Rapper will take the place of Ashton Kutcher in Quibi's revival of the MTV prank series. The show will follow a similar formula to the original under Quibi's 10-minute episode format.

High Fidelity Zoe Kravitz steps into John Cusack's role in this adaptation of High Fidelity at Hulu. The series is the latest adaptation of the Nick Hornby book and also allows for Kravitz to follow in her mother's footsteps, albeit in a different role.

Supermarket Sweep Leslie Jones' post-SNL career will take her to the frantic aisles of a Supermarket Sweep reboot. The game show will land at ABC as part of their retro game show push during summer months, including Match Game with Alec Baldwin or Press Your Luck with Elizabeth Banks. (Photo: Paras Griffin, Getty)

Sister, Sister (Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Getty) The Mowry twins haven't been missing from the public spotlight but their sitcom introduction to the world has. This is planned to be rectified with a reboot announced in 2018. Jackee was set to return but the wheels have slowed since then. Nothing is officially canceled yet, though.

Thirtysomething Thirtysomething told the story of Baby Boomers navigating the world of the 1980s after having grown and participated in the counter-culture movement of the late-60s and 1970s. With the revival announced earlier this year, titled thirtysomething(else), the original characters will return but the series will focus on their children who are now in their 30s. (Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Getty)

Walker, Texas Ranger Chuck Norris parlayed his successful film and martial arts career into one of CBS's big hit series in the late 90s. The original series ran from 1993 until 2001 and a reboot is now in the works at The CW starring Supernatural star Jared Padalecki. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Nash Bridges Another CBS old school drama will be making a comeback with stars Don Johnson and Cheech Marin. Nash Bridges will fit in nicely with the current slate of reboots including Magnum P.I. and Macgyver.

Clarissa Explains It All The Nickelodeon classic series was rumored to be making a return with star Melissa Joan Hart reprising the role of Clarissa Darling, but this time as the mother character dealing with her own family issues. Like other similar reboots like Fuller House and Punky Brewster, it changes up the dynamics of the original show while also giving fans that shot of nostalgia. (Photo: Taylor Hill , Getty)

Practical Magic: Rules of Magic An HBO Max prequel TV series to the Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock witch film Practical Magic is on the slate. The streaming platform will launch in May with a number of revivals lined up, including the Friends reunion special.

Saved By The Bell Peacock is bringing us back to Bayside High with the upcoming Saved by the Bell reboot. Most of the original cast is back minus Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies, with the series focusing more on the younger generation spawned from the characters that fans grew up loving.

Daria & Jodie (Photo: MTV) A reimagining of MTV's animated series named after its titular misanthropic teenage feminist, Daria, is heading to the small screen. Daria & Jodie will follow Daria and her more likable friend, Jodie Landon.

Lizzie McGuire Lizzie McGuire did seem set to return as part of Disney+ but then the show's creator left the project and Hilary Duff painted an awkward picture of Disney wanting one show and the reality being something more mature. There is a hint it could be shelved and it is always possible Disney could move the mature reboot to Hulu.

Punky Brewster Soleil Moon Frye returns as Punky Brewster on Peacock, but she's all grown now and has kids of her own. While the original series followed Brewster as a small kid, the reboot lands firmly in the formula set by shows like Fuller House, adding the original character into a world familiar with viewers but not for her.

ALF (Photo: Lions Gate Films Home Entertainment) America's favorite alien wiseguy, who had his own NBC sitcom for four seasons in 1986-1990, is making a comeback. According to Variety, Warner Bros. TV is in the early stages of developing an ALF reboot.

Grease: Rydell High HBO Max might make Grease fans a little angry with this one, but the plan is to reboot the classic film and musical into a series on the streaming platform. Grease: Rydell High, according to press for the show, "reimagines the global smash hit movie with some characters you already know, and a whole lot more you will soon meet. It’s still the 1950s, a world that rocks with big musical numbers from the period combined with new original songs as well. It’s the peer pressures of high school, the horrors of puberty, and the rollercoaster of life in middle America with a modern sensibility that will bring it to life for today’s musical lovers." (Photo: HBO MAX)

Battlestar Galactica (Photo: ABC Photo Archives, Getty) Don't fear, Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail has already said this is not another reboot and it won't re-do the modern classic from SyFy created by Ronald D. Moore. Instead, it will be something new in the same universe, with no other details than that to whet fan appetites.

Gossip Girl Gossip Girl will also be making a comeback on HBO Max. The new cast of the series is promised to be more diverse than the original starring Blake Lively and Leighton Meester but also acts as a follow-up within that original world. (Photo: James Devaney, Getty) "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl," the official description of the series reads. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."

Animaniacs (Photo: Warner Home Video) Yakko, Wakko, and Dot, as well as Pinky and the Brain, are getting at least two seasons at Hulu. The streaming service announced that an Animaniacs reboot will start airing in 2020. The family-friendly show's initial run was 1993 to 1998 on Fox Kids followed by The WB.

Frasier The sitcom's star, Kelsey Grammer, is said to be in the "very, very early" stages of discussing a revival for the Cheers spin-off. The comedy ran for 11 season on NBC from 1993 to 2004.

Rugrats (Photo: Nickelodeon) A network's gotta do what a network's gotta do, and for Nickelodeon that means revisiting Tommy Pickles and the gang with a new 26-episode season and a live-action movie featuring CGI characters.

Conan the Barbarian This has only been rumored to this point but the property, based on the original books and not the Arnold Schwarzenegger film, could see the light of day sometime. Arnold's proposed King Conan spin-off is not related. (Photo: Sunset Boulevard, Getty)

Bewitched (Photo: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) A Bewitched reboot could be flying through the airwaves in the near future. ABC has a pilot production commitment for a supernatural, single camera reimagining centered around an interracial family.

Clueless Clueless has already moved to TV after the release of the successful film back in the '90s. But a second series is being teased by CBS TV and it may have a heavy Riverdale influence focusing on Dionne (played by Stacey Dash in the original film and TV series) after Cher (Alicia Silverstone's character) disappears. (Photo: Araya Diaz , Getty)

The Jetsons Back to the Future director Robert Zemeckis is executive-producing a live-action reboot of The Jetsons for ABC, according to reports. The pilot, which is still in development, will be filmed in front of a live studio audience.

The Nanny (Photo: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment) As Fran Drescher's comedy celebrates its 25th anniversary, the show's star admits she has been "talking" about a Nanny revival. She has also noted that she has been in contact with Cardi B about possibly taking on a revival, but nothing official has happened yet.

Northern Exposure The quirky '90s staple was rumored to be returning in 2017 until the surprising death of producer John Falsey. Star Rob Morrow is still keeping hope alive and is one of the producing names behind making it happen. The original series was an early dramedy example that ran from 1990 until 1995 on CBS.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels The spin-off from Penny Dreadful has arrived on Showtime and it brings the universe into the early 20th century in 1930s Los Angeles. That means modern takes on classic creeps, influences from Mexico and other cultures, plus the return of Natalie Dormer after her Game of Thrones exit.