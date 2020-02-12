Watch ‘The Conners’ Cast’s Curtain Call After Nailing Live Special

The Conners took a big risk heading into their Tuesday episode as the show went away from its scripted nature to take on a live routine. The show incorporated live events as they unfolded in regards to the New Hampshire primary, which viewers appreciated as many of them learned about democratic candidate, Andrew Yang, dropping out from the race as it happened on the show.

Following their successful performance, which had a slight delay in the New England region, the cast gathered for a curtain call.

Viewers were sure to send in their appreciation towards the show’s seamless live acting. One user in particular appreciated the cast’s ability to manuever through the show without it ever feeling rushed or forced.

“Really impressed with the timing, the transitions went well, lines seemed on point or enough to not make a difference,” one user tweeted.

Another wrote, “Watching great actors seemlessly perform live is very impressive. Hats off to the cast of The Conners.”

Prior to the episode airing, showrunner Bruce Helford spoke to Variety about his expectations heading into the evening.

He anticipated having a bigger audience than usual and was fully confident his cast would deliver a strong showing. Going off the feedback on social media, it sounds like the viewers agreed with his sentiment.

“We’re obviously going to get a lot of new viewers, so we wanted to show them a good episode of The Conners as it is,” he said in the interview. “There’s a lot going on in the show emotionally between Harris and Mark, and Dan and Darlene, and Dan and his girlfriend Louise.”

“At the same time, we said if we were going to do this, we didn’t want it to sound preachy in any way, shape or form,” Helford added. “This family is political enough in their way because the working class is hit every day by what’s going on at the top. We wanted to be sure that was represented but naturally and organically represented — and just kind of scattered throughout.”