Complete Midseason TV Schedule for New Premieres and Returning Shows

The start of the holiday season means that many shows are nearing their winter finales and preparing to hibernate, but the midseason TV season is just around the corner.

While the end of winter may seem a long way away, networks are already rolling out their schedules for this year’s midseason, which will include several new series premieres, season premieres, and the return of a few series that fell silent throughout the holidays.

Along with the continuation of shows like The Walking Dead, Riverdale, and The Good Place, the midseason schedule will also see the debut of NBC‘s America’s Got Talent: The Champions, Fox’s The Passage, and The CW‘s Roswell, New Mexico.

Keep scrolling to see all of the shows you can catch up on during this year’s midseason schedule. And keep checking back for an updated list, as several networks, including ABC, have not yet released their midseason dates.

Dec. 30 – Jan. 2

Sunday, Dec. 30

8 p.m. ET – The Orville (Fox, season premiere)



Tuesday, January 1

8 p.m. – The Gifted (Fox, winter premiere)

9 p.m. – Lethal Weapon (Fox, winter premiere)



Wednesday Jan. 2

8 p.m. – Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell And Back (Fox, season premiere)

9 p.m. – The Masked Singer (Fox, series Premiere)

Jan. 3 – Jan. 7

Thursday, Jan. 3

8 p.m. – Gotham (Fox, season premiere)

8 p.m. – The Titan Games (NBC, series premiere)

9 p.m. – Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime, limited series)

9 p.m. – The Orville (Fox, time slot premiere)

10 p.m. – The Blacklist (NBC, Part 1 of season premiere)



Friday, Jan. 4

9 p.m. – The Blacklist (NBC, Part 2 of season premiere/time slot premiere)



Monday, Jan. 7

8 p.m. – America’s Got Talent: The Champions (NBC, series premiere)

8 p.m. – The Bachelor (ABC, season premiere)

Jan. 8 – Jan. 11

Tuesday, Jan. 8

8 p.m. – Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, season premiere)

10 p.m. – Project Blue Book (History, series premiere)

TBD – Good Trouble (The Foster spinoff) (Freeform, series premiere)



Thursday, January 10

9 p.m. – AP Bio (NBC, season premiere)

9 p.m. – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC, season/new network premiere)

9: 30 p.m. – The Good Place (NBC, winter/new time slot premiere)

10 p.m. – You’re the Worst (FXX, season premiere)



Friday, Jan. 11

9 p.m. – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW, season premiere)

Jan. 13 – Jan. 15

Sunday, Jan. 13

9 p.m. – True Detective (HBO, season premiere)



Monday, Jan. 14

8 p.m. – The Resident (Fox, winter premiere)

9 p.m. – The Passage (Fox, series premiere)



Tuesday, Jan. 15

8 p.m. – The Flash (The CW, winter premiere)

9 p.m. – Roswell, New Mexico (The CW, series premiere)

Jan. 16 – Jan. 18

Wednesday, Jan. 16

8 p.m. – Riverdale (The CW, winter premiere)

9 p.m. – All American (The CW, winter premiere)

10 p.m. – Schitt’s Creek (POP, season premiere)

10 p.m. – Deadly Class (SyFy, season premiere)



Thursday, Jan. 17

8 p.m. – Supernatural (The CW, winter premiere)



Friday, Jan. 18

8 p.m. – Dynasty (The CW, winter premiere)

Jan. 20 – Jan. 23

Sunday, Jan. 20

8 p.m. – Supergirl (The CW, winter premiere)

9 p.m. – Charmed (The CW, winter premiere)

9 p.m. – Shameless (Showtime, winter premiere)



Monday, Jan. 21

8 p.m. – Arrow (The CW, winter premiere)

8 p.m. – Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (CBS, season premiere)

9 p.m. – Black Lightning (The CW, winter/new time slot premiere)



Wednesday, Jan. 23

9 p.m. – The Magicians (SyFy, season premiere)

10 p.m. – Suits (USA, winter premiere)

Jan. 24 – Feb. 20

Thursday, Jan. 24

9 p.m. – Legacies (The CW, winter premiere)



Sunday, Jan. 27

7 p.m. – Rent Live (Fox, live event broadcast)



Thursday, Jan. 31

9:30 p.m. – Will & Grace (NBC, winter/new time slot premiere)



Sunday, Feb. 3

10 p.m. – The World’s Best (CBS, series premiere, airs immediately after Super Bowl)



Wednesday, Feb. 6

8 p.m. – The World’s Best (CBS, time period premiere)



Sunday, Feb. 10

9 p.m. – The Walking Dead (AMC, winter premiere)



Friday, Feb. 15

9 p.m. – Proven Innocent (Fox, series premiere)



Wednesday, Feb. 20

8 p.m. – Survivor (CBS, season premiere)

Mar. 3 – May 22

Sunday, March 3

7:30 p.m. – Bob’s Burgers (Fox, winter premiere)

8 p.m. – The Simpsons (Fox, winter premiere)

8:30 p.m. – Family Guy (Fox, winter premiere)

9 p.m. – Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Fox, series premiere)



Wednesday, March 13

10 p.m. – SEAL Team (CBS, winter/new time period premiere)



Wednesday, March 27

9 p.m. – Million Dollar Mile (CBS, series premiere)



Wednesday, May 22

8 p.m. – The Amazing Race (CBS, season premiere)