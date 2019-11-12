Comedy Central Cancels ‘The Jim Jefferies Show’ After 3 Seasons

It’s been announced that Comedy Central has canceled The Jim Jefferies Show after three seasons on the network. In a statement issued to The Wrap, Comedy Central said, “The Jim Jefferies Show will air its final episode on Nov. 19, concluding a brilliant three-year run on Comedy Central. We thank Jim and the team for bringing us a unique and international approach to culture and politics. We look forward to developing more projects with Jim in the future.”

The Jim Jefferies Show hosted by Australian comic Jim Jefferies, and debuted in 2017.

The weekly series featured Jefferies commenting on a plethora of topics, ranging from pop-culture to politics, and also regularly featured interviews with politicians, authors, and celebrities.

In a previous interview with Hamptons.com, Jefferies spoke about what it was like to work on a late night series, saying the he could only “wish” the jokes write themselves.

“The problem is it used to be on these shows you could talk about small things, like there was a f—ing rat in the subway in New York that found a f—ing slice of pizza and dragged it down,” he explained, “You know what I mean? They were things that wrote themselves that were sort of easy. Jokes are always in theory until you find a topic that writes itself.”

“Now you’re talking about things like people who are just denying climate change and the Iran deal going away and the Paris Agreement and the things that Trump’s doing and the hurricanes and the rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby,” Jefferies added. “I guess you could say the jokes write themselves, but you have to be very careful which ones you put out there because you can land yourself in a bit of hot water if you don’t deal with some of these topics fairly delicately.”

“Even though it looks like on the show I’m not dealing with anything delicately, there is a lot of discussion in the writers’ room like, ‘Can we say this? Should we say this? Should we not mention this? Is it our duty to voice our opinion on this? Is it too preachy for us to even bring it up?’ I think it would probably be more enjoyable to be doing a late night show when things were less controversial,” he also said.

Even though his weekly show is ending, Jefferies will still be working in TV, as he currently is working on a pilot for a new NBC sitcom. The series — which Jefferies is co-writing with Suzanne Martin — will feature the comedian playing a fictionalized version of himself giving his unique perspective on life.

The Jim Jefferies Show airs Tuesdays at 10:30/9:30c on Comedy Central, with only two more episodes until its end.

