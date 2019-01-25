Comedian and ‘Broad City’ Writer Kevin Barnett’s Cause of Death Revealed

Broad City writer and Rel co-creator Kevin Barnett’s cause of death was confirmed late Thursday.

The 32-year-old comedian died in Tijuana, Mexico on Tuesday, the U.S. State Department confirmed in a statement to E! News. The chief of the Forensic Medical Service said the body was received at 5:50 a.m. from Avenida Revolucion in Tijuana.

“The corresponding autopsy was carried out, which determined that the cause of death was: Non Traumatic Hemorrhage, caused by pancreatitis,” the statement reads. “At the moment his body is still in facilities of the Forensic Medical Service of Tijuana, waiting to be delivered to his family members who are performing the legal proceedings.”

The State Department added, “We offer our sincerest condolences to his family on their loss, and we stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment.”

Barnett’s death was first announced by The Stand comedy club and later confirmed by The Last Podcast Network, where Barnett was a host on The Roundtable of Gentlemen.

“Dear Last Podcast family, It’s with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett,” the statement read. “The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you’ll see them again. We love you KB.”

“Our hearts are broken, as are those of everyone at Rel, at the news of Kevin Barnett’s passing,” 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment, which produced Rel, said in a statement Tuesday. “He was an incredibly funny, wildly talented man who had so much more to do and so many more stories to tell. We send our thoughts and prayers to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Barnett’s final Instagram post was published on Jan. 19 from Mexico.

“In mexico. Bought myself a sweater. Been accused of appropriation several times. In my head I just gave a lady some money so I ain’t cold. Either way. Swag heavy. Mixtape comin,” he wrote in the caption.

Barnett created Rel with Bird Box star Lil Rel Howrey and Josh Rabinowitz. He also wrote an episode of Broad City, and episodes of The Carmichael Show and The Eric Andre Show. He was also a producer on 2008’s Unhitched, Broad City and Friends of the People.

After news of Barnett’s death broke, Howley shared several tributes to his friend on Instagram.

“I was trying to figure out what to say but I can’t I’m truly heartbroken by this and just really hurt as the hours pass… So gifted and so dope and a true friend!!!! I don’t know what else to say this is crazy to me,” Howery wrote on Jan. 22.

“I’m thankful for him and Josh always putting in the extra hours to make sure every script was on point,” Howery wrote on Wednesday. “Kevin was somebody I would always give shit to because it was fun and funny plus he had the same crazy sense of humor… Over the years we would have some hysterical dope convos and exchange crazy stories… I can’t stop crying on this plane it’s really starting to hit me that he is actually gone… At 32 he accomplished so much in this business and was respected by many… Rest In Peace my brother and my friend… Thank you for the last 6 years of helping make my dreams come true man.”

Rel finished its 12-episode freshman season on Jan. 13.

Photo credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for New York Magazine