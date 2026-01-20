Comcast Xfinity Adds New Channel With Tons of Classic Shows

Comcast Xfinity customers will be able to watch some classic television again.

MeTV Toons is now available on Channel 1736.

The network launched in June 2024 as a spinoff of MeTV, with programming mainly consisting of classic animated content. This includes The Adventures of Rocky & Bullwinkle & Friends, Super Friends, ALF: The Animated Series, Baby Looney Tunes, Bugs Bunny and Friends, Casper and Company, The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Inspector Gadget, Josie and the Pussycats, and much, much more. Now that the network is available on Comcast Xfinity, more fans will be able to watch some classic shows, and probably shows they haven’t seen in a while.

In recent months, many providers have been adding MeTV Toons to their lineup. The network also joined Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Dish Network last year, and there will likely be many more to come. Comcast Xfinity added MeTV Toons at a good time, too. The network joined Xfinity in early December, meaning customers were able to watch some fan-favorite classic holiday specials last month, a lot that have been long forgotten or aren’t on television a lot.

Along with Christmas, MeTV Toons also puts on Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Easter lineups, as well as Black Friday. Whether more holiday lineups will be coming is unknown, but more and more people will be able to celebrate some major holidays with some classics, which is really all that matters. Even though there are already dozens upon dozens of classic shows on MeTV Toons, it can be assumed the network isn’t quite done yet adding some fan-favorites, even if it’s brief, so you never know what else could be coming.

Meanwhile, plenty of new shows are still being added to MeTV Toons. Just last fall, Star Trek: The Animated Series officially joined the lineup, and many more will likely follow. Now that we’re in a new year, there’s no telling what will be in store for MeTV Toons, but those who have yet to have access to the network shouldn’t fret just yet, because it can only be a matter of time before it’s available to more providers. For now, Xfinity customers will be able to enjoy some classic favorites at any time on Channel 1736.