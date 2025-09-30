Classic NBC Show Returns to TV

A classic NBC show is back on television.

Star Trek: The Animated Series is officially airing in syndication on MeTV Toons.

Premiering in September 1973 and running for two seasons until October 1974, the show is set in the 23rd century in the Star Trek universe, in which the Earth is part of the multi-species United Federation of Planets. Star Trek: The Animated Series follows the adventures of the Starfleet vessel USS Enterprise under the command of Captain James T. Kirk as it explores the Milky Way.

It is the second series in the Star Trek franchise and features the voice cast of notable Star Trek stars such as William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, DeForest Kelley, James Doohan, Nichelle Nichols, George Takei, and Majel Barrett. The late Gene Roddenberry created Star Trek: The Animated Series and served as showrunner alongside D.C. Fontana.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 20, Star Trek: The Animated Series joined MeTV Toons’ Saturday evening lineup alongside shows such as The Jetsons, The Flintstones, Duck Dodgers, and Cartoon All-Stars. As of now, it seems like the only time that fans can catch The Animated Series is on Saturdays at 11 p.m. ET for just one episode. However, it’s possible that the schedule could always change in the future as the series settles in on MeTV Toons.

For those who would rather not watch a single episode every Saturday, Star Trek: The Animated Series is streaming in full on Paramount+. The streamer is the home of dozens of Star Trek titles, such as original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Short Treks, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Other titles include Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: Insurrection, Star Trek: The Next Generation, and Star Trek: Beyond.

Meanwhile, MeTV Toons is gearing up for the spooky season. The network is going big by doing Spooktacular Sundays, airing Halloween cartoon classics featuring Scooby-Doo!, The Flintstones, and The Addams Family, among others. The special event kicks off on Oct. 5 at 3 p.m. ET, running through Oct. 26 to get people in the Halloween spirit.

Star Trek: The Animated Series airs on Saturdays at 11 p.m. ET on MeTV Toons, following Cartoon All-Stars at 10 p.m. ET. Both seasons of the series are available to stream on Paramount.