Christmas Eve Cartoon Marathon Revealed, Features Classic Holiday Specials

Looking for your favorite cartoon Christmas specials to watch this year? MeTV Toons has you covered with a Christmas Eve marathon you don’t want to miss.

‘Tis the Season for Toons has been on all month but on the night before Christmas, gather the family for the following specials. It’ll be sure to keep you in the holiday spirit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

3P | 2C A Flintstones Christmas – Fred is playing Santa for the Bedrock Children’s orphanage, and steps in for the real Santa to deliver presents to those in need.

4P | 3C A Flintstones Family Christmas – Some of the gang are delayed in coming home for Christmas. Fred and Wilma take in a child in need for the holiday.

4:30P | 3:30C Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! “That’s Snow Ghost” – A ghost is discovered on a ski vacation.

5P | 4C The Jetsons “A Jetson Christmas Carol” – Mr. Spacely plays the role of Mr. Scrooge and the Jetsons are the Crachits in a spin on a holiday classic.

5:30P | 4:30C The Flintstones “Christmas Flintstone” – Fred works as Santa as a local mall.

6P | 5C A Miser Brothers’ Christmas – Heat Miser and Snow Miser must put their differences aside to rescue Santa from the North Wind.

7P | 6C The Story of Santa Claus – Nicholas Claus and his wife are stuck in the North Pole and have one task: build a toy shop and give every child in the world a toy.

8P | 7C Christmas Cartoon All-Stars – A special Christmas edition of Cartoon All-Stars.

11P | 10C Toon In With Me “Christmas Eve Chaos” – Toony does what’s necessary to get on Santa’s nice list.