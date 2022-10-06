CNN Anchor off the Air Amid Investigation

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto has been off the air reportedly because of an internal investigation into an undisclosed incident. Sciutto, 52, was last seen on CNN Newsroom on Monday, but Poppy Harlow anchored the morning show solo on Tuesday and Wednesday. The investigation is reportedly linked to a serious injury he sustained in Amsterdam.

Earlier this week, The Daily Beast reported that Sciutto, whose title is CNN chief national security correspondent, was at the center of a CNN internal investigation earlier this year. The investigation began after he suffered a "serious fall" in Amsterdam on his way back to the U.S. after covering the war in Ukraine.

(Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

It's unclear what Sciutto was doing in Amsterdam. CNN teams have usually taken direct flights from Poland on their way back from covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, Sciutto and a producer reportedly made a stopover in The Netherlands. He has since recovered from his fall, but his bosses have "directed" him to address a "personal situation," reports The Daily Beast.

Meanwhile, a media source told The Daily Mail that Sciutto is now on "personal leave." CNN and Sciutto have not commented on the situation. Sciutto is typically active on Twitter, but he has not posted there since Monday. His most recent CNN.com byline is a Monday article on the U.S. government considering how to respond to potential scenarios involving Russian President Vladimir Putin escalating the war. The sources briefed on recent intelligence told Sciutto the U.S. fears Russia could use tactical nuclear weapons.

Sciutto has traveled to Ukraine three times since Russia invaded the country. He was first there in February, then in March, and most recently in late April. On May 1, he published a photo from Poland on Twitter, and he was back in the CNN studio the next day to anchor CNN Newsroom, notes The Daily Mail.

Sciutto began his television career at PBS in the late 1990s and also worked at ABC News. He served as chief of staff and senior advisor to President Barack Obama's ambassador to China, Gary Locke, from 2011 to 2013. Sciutto has been at CNN since September 2013. He is married to former ABC News correspondent Gloria Riviera, with whom he shares three children.

