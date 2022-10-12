Classic Cult Movie Set to Become TV Series

The classic cult movie The Wicker Man is getting a new adaptation, as it is now set to become a TV series. Deadline reports that actor/director Andy Serkis and Jonathan Cavendish's The Imaginarium is producing the new show, alongside Urban Myth Films, which is backed by Studiocanal. The script has been written by Howard Overman (Misfits, The War of The Worlds), and the producers are said to be "in the early stages of pitching to potential broadcaster."

The original Wicker Man (1973) film was directed by Robin Hardy and written by Anthony Shaffer, as inspired by the 1967 novel Ritual by David Pinner. The story follows Police Sergeant Neil Howie (Edward Woodward) "to the isolated Scottish island of Summerisle in search of a missing girl. Howie, a devout Christian, is appalled to find that the inhabitants of the island have abandoned Christianity and now practice a form of Celtic paganism," per a synopsis. In addition to Woodward, the film also starred Britt Ekland, Diane Cilento, Ingrid Pitt, and Christopher Lee.

Speaking about the upcoming new adaptation, Overman said it will differ from the original but "explore the same themes of sacrifice, superstition and ritual that were at its core." Cavendish added that Overman has "created a bold, shocking and unique series, pulling the themes and terrifying power of the original Wicker Man into a thrilling modern setting." Finally, Johnny Capps from Urban Myth called the show a "fantastic collaboration."

The Wicker Man was famously remade in 2006 with Nicolas Cage, as written and directed by Neil LaBute. The film was a financial and critical bomb but has found its fair share of supporters over the years. Back in 2019, Cage sat down for an interview with the New York Times, and at don't point he referenced the film. "Well, there are times when I'm intentionally being mischievous with a character. The Wicker Man is me playing with the situation because it's so absurd," the actor said.

"I could have had a little more help with that film," he continued. "Initially, I wanted them to leave me in the bear suit to burn me. That would have made the whole farce of the film more disturbing. Because of what I was trying to do there.

Cage then added, "Do you remember an old movie by Roger Corman called The Masque of the Red Death? Vincent Price and Patrick Magee. Patrick Magee gets tricked into wearing an ape suit, and a dwarf throws brandy on it and lights him on fire. What began as absurd and comical became horrifying because insult was added to injury. In The Wicker Man, I was trying to get this whole trajectory to go along with the absurdity by having them light me on fire in the bear suit. That really would have been horrific."